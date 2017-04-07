Silver: NBA hopes to eliminate playing four games in five nights next season
Commissioner Adam Silver discussed a number of items during the Board of Governors news conference
Friday afternoon, following a meeting of the NBA’s Board of Governors, commissioner Adam Silver gave a press conference in which he discussed a number of topics centered around the issue of players resting, as well Charlotte’s eligibility to host the All-Star game.
A few highlights:
- Eliminating four games in five nights: During his opening remarks, Silver said, “As we have already announced, we are adding a week to next year’s regular season. With that change, plus requiring our arenas to hold additional dates for scheduling, we hope to eliminate for next season, the playing of four games in five nights, as well as achieve a further reduction in the number of back-to-backs.”
- Resting players during national TV games: Silver noted they had a long discussion about players resting, and that the topic will continue to be discussed amongst owners and the competition committee during the offseason. “There emerged a shared view that teams should avoid resting multiple players for national TV games,” Silver said. “And to the extent rest is possible, there should be a strong preference for resting players at home.”
- Charlotte’s eligibility for hosting All-Star Weekend: Silver announced that Charlotte is now eligible to host an All-Star Game, but also noted there has been no final decision on who will host the 2019 All-Star Game (which is the next open date), and that Charlotte will still need to resubmit all the necessary parts of the application. Silver’s explanation was long and thoughtful: “This is not an easy decision. The most recent change in the law does not mean the fundamental issues are resolved. But after considering all points of view, we concluded that Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. When Charlotte resubmits its application we will need to ensure that our events can proceed with open access, and anti-discrimination policies, and that we can extend those policies to the venues, hotels, and businesses that we would work with during All-Star. We believe that an All-Star game in Charlotte could be a powerful way to display our values of equality and inclusion, and by engaging even more deeply in North Carolina, we can be part of a larger, national effort toward securing LGBT equality. Ultimately, I believe changing attitudes, and not just laws, is what will lead to that result.”
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
K.D. to start final three games for Dubs
Durant hasn't played since Feb. 28
-
Sefolosha wins $4M in lawsuit
The Hawks forward is donating to a non-profit that helps train public defenders
-
Kawhi's MVP case
He wins games. Doesn't that matter most?
-
Portis hits Butler with wicked high-five
The young forward got a little too hyped after his third-quarter buzzer-beater
-
16-17 Wizards vs. last D.C. title winner
Comparing future outlook of the 2016-17 Wizards to Washington's last title winners: the 1978-79...
-
New trial sought in death of MJ's father
Daniel Andre Green is serving a life sentence for the killing of James Jordan
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre