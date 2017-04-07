Silver: NBA hopes to eliminate playing four games in five nights next season

Friday afternoon, following a meeting of the NBA’s Board of Governors, commissioner Adam Silver gave a press conference in which he discussed a number of topics centered around the issue of players resting, as well Charlotte’s eligibility to host the All-Star game.

A few highlights:

Eliminating four games in five nights: During his opening remarks, Silver said, “As we have already announced, we are adding a week to next year’s regular season. With that change, plus requiring our arenas to hold additional dates for scheduling, we hope to eliminate for next season, the playing of four games in five nights, as well as achieve a further reduction in the number of back-to-backs.”

Resting players during national TV games: Silver noted they had a long discussion about players resting, and that the topic will continue to be discussed amongst owners and the competition committee during the offseason. “There emerged a shared view that teams should avoid resting multiple players for national TV games,” Silver said. “And to the extent rest is possible, there should be a strong preference for resting players at home.”