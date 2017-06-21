Six trades or free agent signings that could challenge Warriors' NBA supremacy

As the Golden State Warriors got deeper into a dominant 16-1 postseason run, cries for NBA parity got louder. It's worth noting the NBA has always been a relatively top-heavy league, as opposed to Major League Baseball and the NFL, both of which can be a crapshoot come playoff time. In the NBA, there usually are only a handful of legit title contenders.

But for a lot of people, the past NBA season represented a tipping point of inequality. And the playoffs confirmed what we knew: the Warriors and Cavs were -- barring injury or something unforeseen -- the only two teams with a realistic chance to win the title, and it turned out even Cleveland was a long shot. Given Golden State's youth and cap situation, there doesn't appear to be much hope for parity on the horizon.

Unless a handful of good/solid teams make the leap from where they are to reasonable threat. Who is close enough to make that leap? Cleveland, and probably the Boston Celtics , San Antonio Spurs , and maybe the Houston Rockets , Los Angeles Clippers , Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards . To make as many of those teams viable contenders would require some fairly specific moves. If you are rooting for parity, here's a wish list of plausible offseason moves:

Paul George to the Cavs

Cleveland is closer than anyone to competing with Golden State, and the only player who realistically gets them closer is George. Jimmy Butler is in play, too, and would help, but in the interest of promoting as much parity as possible, he makes more sense elsewhere, which we'll get to.

George, a free agent in 2018, is a one-year rental. The Cavs -- who don't have the cap space to sign a big free agent and don't have any draft picks to trade until 2021 -- most likely would have to give up Kevin Love to get him. But it's worth the gamble. With George on board, the Cavs could make a one-year title run with maybe the best three-man unit in the league (LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and George), and if it works, they hope the prospect of more to come is enough to entice George and LeBron James (also a free agent in 2018) to re-sign long term.

If this deal happens, and it realistically could, we would have two legit title contenders.

Jimmy Butler and Gordon Hayward to the Celtics

Both have been heavily linked to the Celtics -- Butler via trade, and Hayward as a free agent. If Boston gets one, it's a true contender in the Eastern Conference. Getting both puts the Celtics in the thick of the championship conversation, and it's absolutely possible.

Butler reportedly has informed the Cavs he would rather stay with the Bulls and is reluctant to commit to Cleveland long term, while Boston reportedly turned down Chicago's offer of Butler for the No. 3 overall pick. But this is very fluid because all teams are posturing for the best deal. If Danny Ainge relents, there's still a chance Butler ends up in Boston.

Hayward's situation is much more simple. He's a free agent and can sign wherever he wants. Boston has the necessary cap space and his old college coach in Brad Stevens, and is on the brink of contention.

So go get one of them, Boston. Or better yet, get both. If that happens, in addition to George going to Cleveland, we could have three realistic championship contenders next season.

These two guys in different uniforms next year would make the league a lot more competitive. USATSI

Chris Paul to the Spurs

The Clippers have had their shot, and just don't have the financial flexibility to re-sign Paul and Blake Griffin (also a free agent) and still afford someone else to make them any different than the past three seasons. Paul will command a max deal in the neighborhood of $28 million a year, and he and the Spurs are already interested in connecting.

The Spurs would have to shuffle a few things. They could, for instance, move a first-round pick and Tony Parker 's expiring deal to another team. They could bring back Pau Gasol , who opted out of his deal, at a lower annual number, something around $7 million a year for three years. However they get it done, the important thing is they can finagle their way far enough below the projected $102 million cap to add Paul, and if they want to compete with the Warriors, the move makes sense.

Everyone remembers how the Spurs had the Warriors down 25 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals before Kawhi Leonard got hurt. They won 61 games last season, so they're already really good. They have Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, and inserting Paul to run that system is a significant upgrade. Adding Paul wouldn't make the Spurs better than the Warriors, but it would put them within striking distance. It makes a seven-game series between the two more competitive.

Blake Griffin to Wizards

Griffin is in a position to push at least three teams into different levels of contention. Houston could make room for him, and he'd be great in Mike D'Antoni's system as the Amar'e Stoudemire to James Harden 's Steve Nash. But Houston likely would have to get rid of at least Ryan Anderson , or potentially Lou Williams and Trevor Ariza or even Eric Gordon , and adding Griffin in place of the depth and shooting that made Houston good last season isn't a significant upgrade.

He also would make sense in Toronto, which could re-sign Kyle Lowry and move Cory Joseph , DeMarre Carroll or Jonas Valanciunas for the cap space to sign Griffin. A three-man attack of Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Griffin is formidable. But not as formidable as Griffin in Washington.

This is the parity party everyone should desire. Griffin alongside John Wall , Bradley Beal and Otto Porter is intriguing. It puts Washington a step behind Cleveland and likely ahead of Boston as currently constructed, and it's very doable. On paper, all the Wizards would have to do is let go of restricted free agents Trey Burke and Bojan Bogdanovic (not exactly a heartbreaker), and find a team willing to trade for Markieff Morris ' pretty friendly deal -- less than $17 million over the next two years.

Washington says it's in on the George talks, but likely would have to give up Beal, which defeats the purpose. The Wizards' best play is going after Griffin. That would be a major acquisition, and the league would have five teams a lot closer to contention.

The three-team deal to save the world

Credit to my man Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) on this beauty:

This works in so many ways, and takes two teams to the next level. First, there's Utah, which would have Love next to the league's best defensive center in Rudy Gobert . That is a perfect pairing, and it would hopefully be enough to convince Hayward to stay. That's a legit three-man core, with George Hill , an underrated point guard, next in line to to re-sign. That is a good team with a lot of growth opportunity and immediately a reasonable top-3 seed in the West.

The Cavs net George in this deal, which we've covered. That is the best possible scenario for them and parity. And finally, the Indiana Pacers get to start a full rebuild with two nice young players in Dante Exum and Trey Lyles , and in this deal they also get Oklahoma City's 2018 first-round pick, which currently belongs to Utah courtesy of the Enes Kanter deal.

If you're Indiana, it seems more palatable to lose George for two players and a pick, whereas Love is a win-now player, and Indiana wouldn't be close to doing that without George, which puts Love back in another Minnesota situation.

The Utah Jazz and Cavs get significantly better, and though the Celtics lose on Hayward, they still could get Butler, and everybody wins.

If you're hoping for more parity, you're hoping at least a few of these deals go down.