Sixers announce top pick Ben Simmons will miss entire season due to foot injury

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons will not make his NBA debut until next season, Sixers president Bryan Colangelo told reporters Friday.

Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, broke his right foot in training camp and, while it was previously reported that he had healed , Colangelo said that a recent CT scan indicated that there was “not full healing in the bone,” per Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

Simmons is the third recent Philadelphia draft pick to miss his entire rookie season, following Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid. He was initially expected to be sidelined for about three months.

As disappointing as this news is for Sixers fans, there’s nothing wrong with being cautious when it comes to a 20-year-old with a serious injury. Philadelphia can afford to be as conservative as possible when it comes to these things, since there is little pressure to win games immediately.

The only concerning thing here is how this was handled -- why was there so much confusion about his progress and how fast the foot was healing? Regardless of the answer to that question, at least the Sixers are used to being patient.