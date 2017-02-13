Sixers are not pleased with shirtless Joel Embiid dancing at Meek Mill concert

With his career already off to a late start due to injuries, the front-runner for this year's Rookie of the Year award, Joel Embiid, is now expected to miss even more time due to a torn meniscus. Embiid won't need surgery but the 76ers rookie will be out past the All-Star break.

Embiid, who is spending his days in recovery mode, attended a Meek Mill concert in Philadelphia on Saturday. The big man was invited on stage and started dancing shirtless.

The dancing obviously had no impact on his injury, which he suffered on Jan. 20 against the Trail Blazers, but the Sixers are nonetheless a bit disappointed with Embiid's decision since it could fuel concern among the fan base.

From Gordie Jones of CSN Philly:

Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said before Saturday's game against the Heat that it was "a little bit" disappointing that injured center Joel Embiid elected to hop onstage and dance at Friday's Meek Mill concert in the Wells Fargo Center. ... "It's not the best thing to see when you wake up on Saturday morning and find out that was the case because I know the reaction," Colangelo said of the video that surfaced of Embiid dancing, shirtless, at the show. "I understand some of the potential concern out there." ... As for the dancing, Colangelo said, "Being at a concert wasn't disappointing. Probably being onstage and dancing was a little bit, given the circumstances and given the potential reaction. It's understandable."

This really is much ado about nothing, especially since his dancing is the perfect example of who Embiid is. Time and time again, Embiid has shown that he is a fun-loving and humorous guy, who understands how to get noticed on social media. And as he has shown this season, Embiid is a rare talent and has already established himself as one of the better big men in the league.

But you can understand the Sixers' concerns. The franchise has struggled to find any success over the last couple of seasons and now the process is beginning to yield positive results, which has reinvigorated the fan base in Philadelphia. The Sixers want to make sure they don't disappoint their fans but they should know that Embiid dancing has the completely opposite effect.