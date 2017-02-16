Sixers expect No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons back sometime after All-Star break

Led by potential Rookie of the Year candidate Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of their best season in years. Embiid has brought hope to Philadelphia, something shared only by a passionate few when the Sixers were going through the early process of rebuilding. The Sixers would likely be even better right now had 2016 No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons been available, but he has been injured since before the season.

During training camp, Simmons suffered a Jones fracture to his foot and there were reports that the may miss the entire season. But Simmons is determined to play. He has been travelling with the team and has started ramping up on-court activities in practices. Sixers coach Brett Brown says he expects Simmons to play this season.

From Jessica Camerato of CSNPhilly.com:

“We do expect him to play this year,” Brett Brown said before the Sixers played the Celtics on Wednesday. “It is our expectation that he will get on a court. It’s moving slowly. It’s calculated. We’re trying to be very careful.” ... “I feel like after the All-Star break, when he’s got a chance to begin practicing with us and start playing against actual defensive people and him guarding, then we will better judge on when that time frame is,” Brown said. “But I think the path right now is solid.”

The Sixers have not set a date for Simmons’ return.