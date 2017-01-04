Sixers' Joel Embiid: 'By the end of my career, I want to be a point guard'

Joel Embiid was in a jovial mood on Tuesday. After the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 93-91 on a Robert Covington game-winner, their second win in a row, Embiid raved about playing alongside big man Nerlens Noel and joked about changing positions later in his career.

"I've always thought that I'm a guard," Embiid said, via CSN Philly, "so having him rolling to the basket, because he's so athletic, he can catch lobs, and me just playing on the perimeter or posting up and just handling the ball -- by the end of my career, I want to be a point guard, so that was good."

A couple of rookie point guards, apparently. USATSI

It's funny to hear this from a player who is averaging almost twice as many turnovers (3.7) as assists (1.9). Embiid has, however, improved in that area, registering eight assists in the last two games. Also worth noting: his 38.6 percent 3-point percentage is better than that of many point guards. He's kidding about being a point guard, but he does have the ability to play inside and outside.

Embiid is a franchise player not just because he's enormous and mobile enough to change shots defensively and get buckets in the post. He's a franchise player because of all that and his pretty shooting form and his soft hands and his potential as a playmaker. He's not Giannis Antetokounmpo when it comes to positional versatility, but he's as skilled a center as the league has seen in some time. In a league where big guys are increasingly expected to have guard skills, he stands out.