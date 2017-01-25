Sixers' Joel Embiid, Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns headline Rising Stars rosters
It's the United States vs. the World again
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns were (obviously) selected to participate in this year's Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend. For the third straight year, this will feature the U.S. Team taking on the World Team.
The full roster for the United States:
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Experience
|Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
|G
|Sophomore
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Milwaukee Bucks
|G
|Rookie
|Marquese Chriss
|Phoenix Suns
|F
|Rookie
|Brandon Ingram
|Los Angeles Lakers
|F
|Rookie
|Frank Kaminsky
|Charlotte Hornets
|C
|Sophomore
|Jahlil Okafor
|Philadelphia 76ers
|C
|Sophomore
|D'Angelo Russell
|Los Angeles Lakers
|G
|Sophomore
|Jonathon Simmons
|San Antonio Spurs
|G-F
|Sophomore
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|C
|Sophomore
|Myles Turner
|Indiana Pacers
|C
|Sophomore
And for the World:
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Experience
|Country
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|C
|Rookie
|Cameroon
|Dante Exum
|Utah Jazz
|G
|Sophomore
|Australia
|Buddy Hield
|New Orleans Pelicans
|G
|Rookie
|Bahamas
|Nikola Jokic
|Denver Nuggets
|C
|Sophomore
|Serbia
|Trey Lyles
|Utah Jazz
|F
|Sophomore
|Canada
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|Denver Nuggets
|G
|Sophomore
|Congo
|Jamal Murray
|Denver Nuggets
|G
|Rookie
|Canada
|Kristaps Porzingis
|New York Knicks
|F-C
|Sophomore
|Latvia
|Domantas Sabonis
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|F
|Rookie
|Lithuania
|Dario Saric
|Philadelphia 76ers
|F
|Rookie
|Croatia
The game will be played at 9 pm. ET on Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It will be broadcast on TNT.
A few thoughts:
- As always, if you're upset about who got snubbed from the Rising Stars challenge, you need to get your priorities in order. That said, you could make the case that Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker , Washington Wizards guard Kelly Oubre Jr., Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson , Rockets big man Montrezl Harrell , Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown , Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell and Sixers guard T.J. McConnell all have a reason to be disappointed today.
- Injuries affected these selections -- Justise Winslow obviously would have made the U.S. Team if he was healthy, and No. 1 pick Ben Simmons still hasn't made his NBA debut. Cameron Payne could have been fun in this game, too, but he has only played eight games for the Thunder this season since returning from a broken foot.
- Look at the talented big men in this game. The World Team should put Embiid, Jokic and Porzingis out there together and have them argue over who gets to play point guard. You can bet Towns and Turner will take a ton of 3s, too.
- The last two Rising Stars MVPs were Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This means it's Towns' turn, though I'm sure Embiid will have something to say about that.
