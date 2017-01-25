Sixers' Joel Embiid, Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns headline Rising Stars rosters

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns were (obviously) selected to participate in this year's Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend. For the third straight year, this will feature the U.S. Team taking on the World Team.

The full roster for the United States:

Player Team Position Experience Devin Booker Phoenix Suns G Sophomore Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee Bucks G Rookie Marquese Chriss Phoenix Suns F Rookie Brandon Ingram Los Angeles Lakers F Rookie Frank Kaminsky Charlotte Hornets C Sophomore Jahlil Okafor Philadelphia 76ers C Sophomore D'Angelo Russell Los Angeles Lakers G Sophomore Jonathon Simmons San Antonio Spurs G-F Sophomore Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves C Sophomore Myles Turner Indiana Pacers C Sophomore

And for the World:

Player Team Position Experience Country Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C Rookie Cameroon Dante Exum Utah Jazz G Sophomore Australia Buddy Hield New Orleans Pelicans G Rookie Bahamas Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C Sophomore Serbia Trey Lyles Utah Jazz F Sophomore Canada Emmanuel Mudiay Denver Nuggets G Sophomore Congo Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets G Rookie Canada Kristaps Porzingis New York Knicks F-C Sophomore Latvia Domantas Sabonis Oklahoma City Thunder F Rookie Lithuania Dario Saric Philadelphia 76ers F Rookie Croatia

The game will be played at 9 pm. ET on Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It will be broadcast on TNT.

A few thoughts: