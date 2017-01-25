Sixers' Joel Embiid, Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns headline Rising Stars rosters

It's the United States vs. the World again

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns were (obviously) selected to participate in this year's Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend. For the third straight year, this will feature the U.S. Team taking on the World Team.

The full roster for the United States:

PlayerTeamPositionExperience
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns GSophomore
Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee Bucks GRookie
Marquese Chriss Phoenix SunsFRookie
Brandon Ingram Los Angeles Lakers FRookie
Frank Kaminsky Charlotte Hornets CSophomore
Jahlil Okafor Philadelphia 76ersCSophomore
D'Angelo Russell Los Angeles LakersGSophomore
Jonathon Simmons San Antonio Spurs G-FSophomore
Karl-Anthony TownsMinnesota TimberwolvesCSophomore
Myles Turner Indiana Pacers CSophomore

And for the World:

PlayerTeamPositionExperienceCountry
Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ersCRookieCameroon
Dante Exum Utah Jazz GSophomoreAustralia
Buddy Hield New Orleans Pelicans GRookieBahamas
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets CSophomoreSerbia
Trey Lyles Utah JazzFSophomoreCanada
Emmanuel Mudiay Denver NuggetsGSophomoreCongo
Jamal Murray Denver NuggetsGRookieCanada
Kristaps Porzingis New York Knicks F-CSophomoreLatvia
Domantas Sabonis Oklahoma City Thunder FRookieLithuania
Dario Saric Philadelphia 76ersFRookieCroatia

The game will be played at 9 pm. ET on Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It will be broadcast on TNT.

A few thoughts:

  • As always, if you're upset about who got snubbed from the Rising Stars challenge, you need to get your priorities in order. That said, you could make the case that Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker , Washington Wizards guard Kelly Oubre Jr., Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson , Rockets big man Montrezl Harrell , Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown , Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell and Sixers guard T.J. McConnell all have a reason to be disappointed today.
  • Injuries affected these selections -- Justise Winslow obviously would have made the U.S. Team if he was healthy, and No. 1 pick Ben Simmons still hasn't made his NBA debut. Cameron Payne could have been fun in this game, too, but he has only played eight games for the Thunder this season since returning from a broken foot.
  • Look at the talented big men in this game. The World Team should put Embiid, Jokic and Porzingis out there together and have them argue over who gets to play point guard. You can bet Towns and Turner will take a ton of 3s, too.
  • The last two Rising Stars MVPs were Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This means it's Towns' turn, though I'm sure Embiid will have something to say about that.
CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories