Sixers' McConnell hits winner, Embiid calls him clutchest player in NBA history
Does T.J. McConnell have the clutch gene?
Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell hit the second game-winning shot of his career on Thursday. Less than a month after he broke the New York Knicks' hearts, McConnell came through in crunch time to deal the Orlando Magic a 112-111 defeat.
Here are a few angles of his shot over C.J. Watson, plus his postgame interview (featuring a cameo from Nerlens Noel's arm):
Sixers phenom Joel Embiid sat out his eighth straight game to rest his sore knee, but found a way to make himself the story yet again. Look at this perfect tweet:
Is Tj Mcconnell is the clutchest player in the history of the NBA? I guess so #TrustTheProcesspic.twitter.com/JD6IoQ2J5v— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 10, 2017
Being Embiid's teammate seems awesome. McConnell, by the way, said he "can't be that clutch" because it was only the second game-winner of his life, via CSN Philly. How wonderfully modest of him.
