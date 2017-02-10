Sixers' McConnell hits winner, Embiid calls him clutchest player in NBA history

Does T.J. McConnell have the clutch gene?

Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell hit the second game-winning shot of his career on Thursday. Less than a month after he broke the New York Knicks' hearts, McConnell came through in crunch time to deal the Orlando Magic a 112-111 defeat.

Here are a few angles of his shot over C.J. Watson, plus his postgame interview (featuring a cameo from Nerlens Noel's arm):

Sixers phenom Joel Embiid sat out his eighth straight game to rest his sore knee, but found a way to make himself the story yet again. Look at this perfect tweet:

Being Embiid's teammate seems awesome. McConnell, by the way, said he "can't be that clutch" because it was only the second game-winner of his life, via CSN Philly. How wonderfully modest of him.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

