Sixers rookie Joel Embiid's own campaign to make All-Star game is paying off

Despite being a rookie, Joel Embiid may be one of the better big men in the East. Sure Embiid is on a minutes restriction and is sitting out games for maintenance purposes but the Sixers big man is averaging 19.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46 percent and 38.6 percent from three. He is a versatile player and one of the main reasons the Sixers are an entertaining team despite only winning nine games.

With Embiid playing at such a high level, the Sixers are pushing hard on social media for their rookie big man to become an All-Star. Like all players, Embiid wants to be an All-Star himself so he is also using Twitter and social media to garner as many votes as he can. However, Embiid is putting his own unique spin on his personal campaign to make the All-Star game and is not abiding by any PR or team friendly methods. And while Embiid's personal campaign may be a bit unorthodox, it is actually paying off.

Always a humorous personality on Twitter, Embiid has upped the ante when it comes to getting fans to vote for him. First, Embiid asked for votes by meming himself so he can get a date with his famous crush (who while unspecified is likely Rhianna):

There is my chance to finally be with my CRUSH so i need your help y'all ha..... Joel Embiid #NBAVotehttps://t.co/lzxoKq2n10 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 29, 2016

Embiid then simply voted for himself after a strong 25 point, eight rebound, three assist, two block and one steal performance in the Sixers' buzzer-beating win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday:

And then on Thursday, Embiid hilariously voted for himself again while pretending that President-elect Donald Trump was also voting for him:

Just from these three tweets, Embiid has gotten 84,000-plus All-Star votes, which is approximately 26 percent of his entire votes based on the first returns. That is pretty impressive and a big reason why Embiid is fourth in voting among Eastern Conference forwards. Embiid is also right behind Kevin Love and if he sends a few more humorous tweets, he could perhaps surpass the Cavs big man when it is all said and done.

Of course fan vote no longer totally decides who gets selected to be an All-Star starter. The league switched up the process this season and now players and the media have a say the starting five for both conferences. But if Embiid keeps playing at such a high level and keeps tweeting, his chances of making the All-Star game as a rookie will only keep growing stronger and stronger.