'Somber' Warriors holding their breath as they await update on Kevin Durant's injury

The Warriors have been holding their breath ever since Kevin Durant left Tuesday night’s game against the Wizards after suffering a hyperextended left knee less than two minutes in.

Following the loss to the Wizards nobody wanted to speculate before the MRI results come in, but judging by tweets from the reporters in the locker room it appears the Warriors are preparing for the worst.

Beyond a team tragedy, Warriors locker room was most morose regular season room I've walked into. They're praying for good Durant news. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) March 1, 2017

Somber Warriors locker room tonight, and not because of the loss. It's going to be a long wait to find out the results of Durant's MRI. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 1, 2017

Very somber scene in the Warriors' locker room. Some players were texting Durant words of support. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 1, 2017

Steve Kerr did the only thing he could, just reiterating that they can’t react until they know the results of the MRI.

"We'll just wait and see and keep our fingers crossed." -Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant's injury... pic.twitter.com/phpItGUtYp — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 1, 2017

Zaza Pachulia, who caused the injury by running into Durant’s leg, said he didn’t even know he hit him, adding, “You guys think I did it on purpose?”

Zaza Pachulia describes the play/collision that led to Durant's injury, says he's texted KD (who left arena before game ended) pic.twitter.com/9kGhNGTo4O — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2017

Durant’s injury could end up being minor, but the fact that the Warriors reacted the way they did show how much he means to this team, both as a player and as a teammate.

The results of the MRI should be released on Wednesday.