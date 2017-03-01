'Somber' Warriors holding their breath as they await update on Kevin Durant's injury

Durant's injury deeply affected the Golden State players

The Warriors have been holding their breath ever since Kevin Durant left Tuesday night’s game against the Wizards after suffering a hyperextended left knee less than two minutes in.

Following the loss to the Wizards nobody wanted to speculate before the MRI results come in, but judging by tweets from the reporters in the locker room it appears the Warriors are preparing for the worst.

Steve Kerr did the only thing he could, just reiterating that they can’t react until they know the results of the MRI.

Zaza Pachulia, who caused the injury by running into Durant’s leg, said he didn’t even know he hit him, adding, “You guys think I did it on purpose?”

Durant’s injury could end up being minor, but the fact that the Warriors reacted the way they did show how much he means to this team, both as a player and as a teammate.

The results of the MRI should be released on Wednesday.

