Some teams are reportedly pushing for 48-minute reports on NBA officiating

While players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James have spoken out against the NBA's Last Two Minute reports, some teams are pushing for a full, public 48-minute report on officiating every game, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski. In a video report, Wojnarowski described a "war in the NBA" between some teams and referees, who were "thrilled to hear" Durant's comments after the controversial finish to the Christmas Day game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

"There is an internal push for more transparency of calls, more focus on the few calls missed over the massive majority made properly," Wojnarowski said. "Some teams want that two-minute report extended to cover the entire game, allowing for every official to be on public trial virtually every night."

Referees don't want to be under more scrutiny than they are already. USATSI

Wojnarowski argues that this kind of change would be detrimental to the league, and that officials should be protected from the criticism that could follow. There is also an argument, though, that full, public reports are right in line with what the NBA wanted to accomplish.

From the NBA's frequently asked questions about Last Two Minute reports:

What is the purpose of issuing Last Two Minute Reports? L2Ms are part of the NBA's ongoing effort to build a greater awareness and understanding of the rules and processes that govern our game. Additionally, they serve as a mechanism of accountability to our fans and the media who fairly seek clarifications after our games. Why did Last Two Minute Reports come about? There has always been a significant interest in our games, particularly close ones, and how they are officiated. Prior to the L2M process, on occasion the league acknowledged missed calls to the media via press release. In order to give a more thorough picture of our officiating and recognizing that NBA officials are correct roughly 90 percent of the time, we felt it important and fair to list all the correctly officiated plays as well.

Surely, a comprehensive breakdown of every game's officiating would help accomplish the league's stated goals of building understanding of the rules and increasing accountability. It would also address the issue that James first brought up last April -- the practice of publicly reviewing only the last two minutes sends a message that the end of a game is inherently more important than the beginning.

Refs are already evaluated on every call they do and don't make, and it's silly to think that they don't watch their own film, too. There's a difference, though, between being held accountable privately and publicly. If full reports on every game were available, the public could more easily track refs' tendencies. That kind of scrutiny isn't inherently bad, but it's understandable that the referees union would want no part of it. In June, it argued that the L2M reports have encouraged "anger and hostility toward NBA officials" rather than making them more credible in the eyes of fans. If that's the refs' position, then there is no way they'd be excited about more transparency.