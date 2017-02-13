Spike Lee questions James Dolan, proudly wears Charles Oakley jersey at Knicks game

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden after an incident at the facility during Wednesday's game.

Since the ban handed down by the organization, it has received all types of public bashing -- from players voicing their support for Oakley, to chants of his name breaking out in the Garden. Another Knicks fan, Spike Lee, showed his support on Sunday during the team's 94-90 win over the Spurs by wearing an Oakley No. 34 jersey.

Well, kind of.

"I went home (after Oakley was ejected), I got every jersey, game-worn, but I couldn't find an Oakley jersey," Lee told the New York Daily News. "But I had three Landry Fields jerseys. So I took it to my guy, and he hooked it up. So officially, this is a Landry Fields jersey."

Official or not, Lee made it pretty clear where he stood on the Oakley situation.

OAKLEY OAKLEY OAKLEY pic.twitter.com/NnX2ufUBxI — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 12, 2017

Lee told ESPN's Ian Begley that he was "in tears" seeing Oakley get handcuffed at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and questioned Knicks owner James Dolan on the details of the statement released by the organization.

Oakley was arrested after a skirmish with security, and the Knicks ban on his presence in the facility has been handed down for an indefinite time period.

"I mean, how can you say somebody is an alcoholic? You just can't, in my opinion," Lee said. "And even if the person was, why would you say that? I don't know why you would say that. All I can do is wear my [Charles Oakley] jersey."

This situation has ruffled feathers among many Knicks supporters and players. Carmelo Anthony responded to the latest drama saying there is a "cloud" over the organization, and Lee more or less agreed, adding that the treatment of Oakley could hurt recruitment of potential free agents, posing the question: "Who's gonna come here?"

He has a valid point.