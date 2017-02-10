Spike Lee takes Carmelo Anthony's side in Knicks drama: 'I'll pack Phil's bags'

The New York Knicks are a circus, and I'm not even referring to the fact that former Knicks great Charles Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested on Wednesday. New York president Phil Jackson and star Carmelo Anthony are in a cold war of sorts, with Anthony refusing to waive his no-trade clause and reports indicating that Jackson is determined to move him elsewhere and rebuild the roster around second-year big man Kristaps Porzingis. Longtime Knicks fan Spike Lee has seen this sort of thing before, and I'm sure you're wondering what his perspective is.

"I'll pack Phil's bags for him," Lee told Tencent-ESPN's Steve Zeng. "I think I still believe in Carmelo, but Phil Jackson is making it very difficult for him."

There you have it: Lee is on #TeamMelo, despite having directed a documentary on the triangle offense shortly after Jackson's arrival.

What I wonder is how much Lee has been bothered by the way Jackson has handled this situation. The Charley Rosen column, Tuesday's tweet and Jackson's refusal to talk to reporters have not painted the prettiest picture. If Jackson had been direct with Anthony and Knicks fans, then perhaps Lee would be more sympathetic to his side of the story.