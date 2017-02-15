Spurs' Aldridge says Warriors don't deserve four All-Stars, Klay Thompson disagrees

At 42-13, the San Antonio Spurs sit second in the Western Conference with the second-best record in the league. Despite being one of the best teams in the league, the Spurs only have one All-Star in Kawhi Leonard. This apparently has rankled LaMarcus Aldridge, who has been instrumental to San Antonio’s success this season. Aldridge believes the Spurs should have more than one All-Star and he questions why the Warriors have four players in the game.

From The Vertical’s Michael Lee:

“I’m older, so I’m not going to come home and be mad or anything,” Aldridge, 31, told The Vertical. “But I do think that it was wrong for Golden State to have four [All-Stars] and we’re a few games behind and only have one. It is what it is. I’m in this position and I’m going to enjoy my break and just come back fresh.”

Aldridge does have a point, especially since he is averaging a very solid 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Spurs. But the Warriors, of course, still have only lost just nine games. Not to mention Golden State is the best in the league record-wise and in a number of different statistical categories. That’s why Klay Thompson, one of the four Warriors in the All-Star Game, disagrees with Aldridge.

From Thomspon’s appearance on Fox Sports’ The Herd:

“I think he had a case to make it, especially when you have the record they have. But, I think we had a better case to have four because of our record -- we’re still in the single-digit loss column, coming up on the All-Star break -- which is pretty hard to do.” “I can’t help it -- I’m not gonna argue with it. I’m happy to go with my teammates and my coaching staff. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.” “I never thought I’d be on an NBA team with four All-Stars, one being myself. It’s pretty surreal and hopefully it won’t be the last time.”

Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Thompson have been playing exceptional basketball so their All-Star selections are hard to argue against. And unfortunately for Aldridge, only 12 players from each conference can get selected as every year players are going to get snubbed.