Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a special gift for Craig Sager's son

Pop gives broadcasting legend's son a tie his father would have loved

Gregg Popovich's relationship with the late Craig Sager of TNT is well known. And Popovich's support and courtesy during Sager's illness which eventually took his life extended to Sager's son, Craig Sager II, as well. Popovich was interviewed by the younger Sager shortly after the elder Sager's first absence for treatment.

The two met for the first time since Sager died two weeks ago on Tuesday night, and Popovich had a special gift for him.

You have to wonder if the Basketball Hall of Fame will choose to induct Sager. There's a special "direct elect" function that's possible, and various media members have been inducted. If anyone's worthy of recognition, given the outpouring of love for Sager seen both before and after his passing, it's him. Either way, another classy move from Popovich, who continues to be one of the most admirable men in the business of professional sports.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories