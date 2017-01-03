Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a special gift for Craig Sager's son
Pop gives broadcasting legend's son a tie his father would have loved
Gregg Popovich's relationship with the late Craig Sager of TNT is well known. And Popovich's support and courtesy during Sager's illness which eventually took his life extended to Sager's son, Craig Sager II, as well. Popovich was interviewed by the younger Sager shortly after the elder Sager's first absence for treatment.
The two met for the first time since Sager died two weeks ago on Tuesday night, and Popovich had a special gift for him.
Didn't have time to see him at the funeral but met up after last night's game. He brought the tie he wore to the funeral w/ him to give me😭🙌 pic.twitter.com/4OKYwCVVdZ— Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2017
You have to wonder if the Basketball Hall of Fame will choose to induct Sager. There's a special "direct elect" function that's possible, and various media members have been inducted. If anyone's worthy of recognition, given the outpouring of love for Sager seen both before and after his passing, it's him. Either way, another classy move from Popovich, who continues to be one of the most admirable men in the business of professional sports.
