Spurs coach Gregg Popovich watches the Warriors for fun: 'They're beautiful'

TORONTO -- San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich does not see watching other teams' film as part of his job description. He's too preoccupied with how the Spurs are playing, and he has assistant coaches and video coordinators to take care of scouting. Popovich does, however, tune into Golden State Warriors games sometimes ... for fun.

"I don't watch Golden State's film," Popovich said before San Antonio's game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. "I watch a game once in a while because Golden State's really fun to watch. You've got to admit that, they're in a different league than the rest of us."

When the Warriors signed Kevin Durant after winning an NBA record 73 games last season, there was some resentment around the league from their competitors. If Popovich was in that camp, then he did an incredible job of hiding it.

"That's your job," Popovich said. "What team wouldn't try to put together as good a group as they can? They did a good job, they figured it out, they get credit for it. It's got nothing to do with oh, that's unfair. Life's unfair. Get over it. Go play 'em. If you want to beat 'em, do your best to beat 'em. You do or you don't. No reason to denigrate them in any way, shape or form. They're beautiful."

San Antonio and Golden State aren't exactly rivals. The last time they met in the playoffs, Draymond Green was a rookie. For the last two seasons, the Spurs were considered by many to be the Warriors' biggest threat in the West before being upset by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers. This is sort of a shame, but they might finally cross paths this May.

At 35-9, San Antonio is 2.5 games behind Golden State in the standings. These have been the NBA's two best teams this season, and in their one meeting -- on opening night -- the Spurs won 129-100. Popovich's team respects the Warriors, but does not fear them.

"The point is that you're in a competitive business and you have to be realistic enough to know who your opponent is," Popovich said. "You do the best you can to take advantage of whatever weaknesses or strengths they might have. You have to go against their weaknesses, try to figure out what their strengths are and take 'em away. And that's what this is all about. So the challenge is what makes it exciting. If you're of the mindset ... where you say what's the point, then you're in the wrong business."