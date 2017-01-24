Spurs' Gregg Popovich, Celtics' Brad Stevens make 'alternative facts' jokes

NBA coaches are roasting the Trump administration on a daily basis. After Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made fun of press secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens both got jokes in about "alternative facts."

First, here's Popovich on Monday, via the New York Daily News' Peter Botte:

"Kawhi (Leonard) is out with an injury that's not really an injury, but hopefully it will heal quickly," Popovich said, before jokingly adding, "That's a figurative statement. It sounds like some of the things that are going on politically in the world. I apologize. I just gave an alternative fact. I shouldn't have done that. But it wasn't a lie, so don't try to pin that on me. I'm tired of you guys pinning that on me."

Here's Stevens in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, via masslive.com's Jay King:

Referring to a thumping Boston took in November, Stevens said, "We were down by 40 in the first quarter last time." The number the coach used wasn't exactly right. The Celtics played abominably during the first quarter of that game, but still trailed by only 26 points after the period. "That's an alternative fact, by the way," Stevens pointed out, referring to his exaggeration. "Just a little bit off. I figure that's kind of how we roll around here."

If you're unaware, the term "alternative facts" was used by United States President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway in an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday to describe Spicer lying about the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration. On Saturday, Popovich spoke at length about his concerns about the new, "dangerous" administration.