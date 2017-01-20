Spurs' Jonathon Simmons, Celtics' Jaylen Brown could compete in dunk contest

Last year's dunk contest between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon was one for the ages, an event this year's contest will have a hard time matching. But Spurs high flyer Jonathon Simmons and perhaps Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown reportedly are going to try.

According to San Antonio Express-News' Jabari Young, Simmons will be invited to participate in the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest:

Meanwhile, source tells me #NBA plans to invite Jonathon Simmons to participate in the Slam Dunk contest #Spurs — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) January 20, 2017

Simmons has thrown down some impressive dunks.

Brown on the other hand, is deciding if he wants to be in the competition. The NBA hasn't formally invited him but they have asked the Celtics if he wants to participate.

From MassLive.com's Jay King:

"I'm not really worried about anybody (else who might be in the contest) or anything," Brown said. "I think I have a lot to offer. It's just with your rookie year, your body and everything, it's just a lot. It may seem foolish, all those dunks and stuff, they look cool, but it takes a toll on your body for sure. And I want to put myself in the best position to help this team. The dunk contest -- it may or may not take from it, but I don't think it's good or bad. It's just something you've got to decide about." According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, Brown has not received an official invitation from the NBA. But the league has reached out to the Celtics expressing interest. "I heard from our Celtics department," Brown explained. "I didn't hear from the NBA. They just told me, 'If you want to do it they've been asking about you,' or whatever. 'They've probably been asking about a few others but if you want to do it just let us know.' I said, 'OK.' I said, 'I'll let you guys know.' So they gave me a few days to decide."

Brown can get up and if he chooses to compete, he could potentially put on a good show.

But whether or not Brown participates, having Simmons in this year's dunk contest should be very entertaining. And if Gordon and LaVine come back, the contest once again could be the marquee event of All-Star Weekend.