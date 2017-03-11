Spurs' Kawhi Leonard out for Saturday vs. Warriors after entering concussion protocol

Kawhi Leonard has been making his case as a serious MVP contender since the All-Star break, but his campaign trail will have to take a brief hiatus.

Leonard has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Saturday’s nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors.

Kawhi Leonard has entered the NBA's Concussion Protocol. He will not play in tomorrow's Spurs-Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/hVrGV1IAhN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 10, 2017

The Spurs forward was hit in the face by Victor Oladipo during Thursday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard left the game after the play and did not return.

Leonard is in the midst of an incredible run -- he had scored 30 or more points in four straight games before leaving Thursday with the injury -- and has placed himself right in the middle of the MVP conversation.

This kind of puts a damper on what was supposed to be one of the marquee games of the NBA season, since neither Leonard nor Golden State star Kevin Durant will be playing.

It’s good news for the Warriors however, who have struggled to find their rhythm since Durant’s injury on Feb. 28. Golden State needs every win it can get down the stretch -- especially against San Antonio -- as both teams fight for the No. 1 seed in the West.

Normally the difference between the No. 1 and No. 2 seed isn’t that great, but this year is different. Whichever team earns the top seed will earn a first-round date with either the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Mavericks or Pelicans -- all teams with records well below .500.

The No. 2 seed will draw the No. 7 seed, which will have a significantly better record and might or might not be led by a fuming, angry, revenge-driven Russell Westbrook.

The Warriors are currently two games ahead of the Spurs in the Western Conference standings.