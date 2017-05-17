Spurs-Warriors: Aldridge, a la Zaza, appears to step under Durant's jumper in Game 2
Durant was fine, but Aldridge's closeout resembles Zaza Pachulia's Game 1 move
After spending every single hour between the end of Game 1 and the start of Game 2 talking about Zaza Pachulia's closeout on Kawhi Leonard that left the Spurs star with a sprained ankle, it appears we now have another closeout to dissect and discuss.
This time, however, the roles were reversed.
Late in the second quarter, Kevin Durant was isolated against LaMarcus Aldridge, and, probably because the Warriors were already up by 29, decided to just pull up for a 3-pointer. As he did so, Aldridge closed out in a very similar manner to Pachulia, as he extends his leg a second time, putting his foot right in Durant's landing area.
Here's the play in real time:
As you can see, Durant actually lands right on Aldridge's foot, but thankfully doesn't roll his ankle. Perhaps because he didn't jump as high as Leonard did on the jumper, or perhaps just through sheer luck.
There was also a similar play in Game 1, in which Steph Curry fell after an Aldridge closeout.
Durant was fine -- he didn't fall, or even lose his balance -- so there was no discussion in the immediate aftermath, as most people probably didn't even notice the play, especially considering it was already a blowout. It will be interesting, however, to see if this incident gets brought up at all between now and the start of Game 3, which isn't until Saturday night, because aside from the outcome, this closeout seems pretty much exactly the same play as Pachulia's move.
