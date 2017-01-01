Start your New Year's Day off by watching Stephon Marbury sing in Mandarin

After her fiasco-filled New Year Eve show, Mariah Carey may want to get some tips from former NBA All-Star and current Chinese Basketball Association living legend Stephon Marbury about singing on such a big stage. That's right, Marbury can now add signing to his list of talents, which are not restricted to the basketball court.

Taking the stage for some New Year's Eve concert, Marbury belted out a few lines in Mandarin and actually didn't sound half bad:

Take notes Mariah.