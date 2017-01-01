Start your New Year's Day off by watching Stephon Marbury sing in Mandarin
Marbury belted out a tune in Mandarin at a New Year's party in China
After her fiasco-filled New Year Eve show, Mariah Carey may want to get some tips from former NBA All-Star and current Chinese Basketball Association living legend Stephon Marbury about singing on such a big stage. That's right, Marbury can now add signing to his list of talents, which are not restricted to the basketball court.
Taking the stage for some New Year's Eve concert, Marbury belted out a few lines in Mandarin and actually didn't sound half bad:
#happynewyear#America from #China Acting now singing. Why not try it all? pic.twitter.com/7q06SvE83S— I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) December 31, 2016
Take notes Mariah.
Our Latest Stories
-
Hawks ready to shake up roster?
Paul Millsap is expected to become a free agent in the summer; Kyle Korver and Thabo Sefolosha...
-
Motiejunas signs with Pels, loses $30M
You have to think he's regretting his decision to play hardball with the Rockets
-
Benched Rondo will talk to Bulls GM
Rondo plans on being a model teammate throughout his benching
-
LeBron, Kobe show support for Rousey
Kobe and LeBron defend Rousey after her loss at UFC 207
-
Westbrook gets triple-double in a half
Thunder star does what he does, and does it in short order.
-
Harden goes for 53-16-17 in Rockets win
The Beard left everyone speechless to close out 2016 on Saturday night
