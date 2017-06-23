Statistical model predicts big swings for Wolves, Bulls after Jimmy Butler trade

The Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler , arguably a top-10 NBA player on a top-five contract, to the Minnesota Timberwolves during Thursday's NBA Draft, and the blowback was swift and severe. How on Earth could they only get Kris Dunn , coming off an awful rookie season; Zach LaVine , coming off a torn ACL; and Lauri Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the draft, in return for a bona fide superstar? On what planet would it make sense to part with their No. 16 pick in the draft, too?

Grading the trade, CBS Sports' Matt Moore rightly criticized the Bulls (D-) and praised the Wolves (A+) for the deal. I might have even given Chicago an F. There's nothing wrong with the Bulls deciding to rebuild, but they did so without setting themselves up for a brighter future. On the other side, Minnesota acquired one of the best players in the league on a favorable contract without compromising what the front office was building. Putting Butler with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins is a dream for the Wolves and a nightmare for everybody else.

Using SportsLine's statistical projections, let's have a look at how Chicago and Minnesota are expected to fare after this one-sided blockbuster.

SportsLine's projections

This is pretty simple: The Timberwolves are expected to go from a team with only an outside shot of making the postseason to one that will likely qualify in the tough Western Conference. The Bulls, meanwhile, are forecast to go from a probable playoff team to one that would be extremely lucky to get in.

Minnesota's before and after:

Projected Wins Chances of making playoffs Projected rank in conference Before draft 38.1 19.6% 12 After draft 44.7 68.7% 7

Chicago's before and after:

Projected wins Chances of making playoffs Projected rank in conference Before draft 42.8 75.9% 6 After draft 36.3 27.8% 10

Funny how this move is expected to cost Chicago 6.5 wins and provide Minnesota with 6.6 wins. That symmetry is a neat way to capture Butler's value.

Why this is the case

The basic explanation for the changes here is that Butler is a terrific player. He was easily the Bulls' best play-maker and best defender, and it's not as if they have anybody waiting in the wings to take over those roles. LaVine, if healthy, can score, but there is little evidence from his three-year career that he will be better than average as a defender -- the progress Minnesota made on that end late last season was at least partially related to his absence. Chicago likely believes that Dunn will be a completely different player in his second season, but SportsLine's projections can't account for that. Also, as great of a shooter as Markkanen was in college, he can't solve the Bulls' spacing problem on his own.

With Butler replacing LaVine, the Wolves could be transformed defensively, especially if Towns builds on the development he showed late in his second season. On the other end, they will have three go-to guys in Butler, Towns and Wiggins, and point guard Ricky Rubio seems like the perfect player to find them open looks. There is a question of how cohesive this group will be -- it's up to coach Tom Thibodeau to devise an offensive scheme that helps them all stay involved -- but there is enormous upside here.

The rest of the story

There is a chance that these SportsLine projections will come to be seen as conservative. Depending on what happens in the rest of the offseason, Minnesota has a real opportunity to be more than just a happy-to-be-there playoff team. Chicago, meanwhile, could wind up being one of the worst teams in the league. These are two teams going in drastically different directions, and their decisions in free agency and the trade market should reflect that.

The Bulls, finally, are not trying to do two things at the same time. The next three or four (or five or six, who knows?) years will be difficult, but they can make the most of the situation by finding players who fit with coach Fred Hoiberg's philosophy and developing their young guys. Before free agency starts, they should try to trade Rajon Rondo to a team that would like to cut his non-guaranteed contract in order to clear cap space. It should be open to trading or even buying out Dwyane Wade , who will be a free agent next summer after he said he would opt in for 2017-18 (at $24 million). As effective as Robin Lopez is, what's the point of having him on a lottery team? They could trade him and even let Nikola Mirotic walk in free agency, too.

If Chicago is actually embracing this youth movement, there's nothing stopping the organization from going all-in. Now that Butler is gone, there should be no delusions about competing for a playoff spot, so why not get worse in the short term, let the young guys play and get a high lottery pick next year? One thing the Bulls have going for them is that they haven't traded any of their future first-round picks. Winning 36 games won't help them in the big picture, so it's time to tank.

There are plenty of variables when it comes to the Wolves' roster, too, the main one being Rubio. His name has been in trade talks for years now, but he played some of the best basketball of his career last season when he became more aggressive offensively. Minnesota might be concerned with the lack of shooting in the starting lineup and try to move him, but it could also fall in love with the idea of him, Wiggins and Butler forcing turnovers on the perimeter and getting easy points in transition. Rubio remains one of the best passers, defenders and rebounders at his position, so if he is dealt, it should be in exchange for a player or pick with real value.

If Rubio is not the guy, then the Wolves could try to find his replacement in free agency. Everybody knows Thibodeau used to coach Derrick Rose , but the better fits here are George Hill , Jrue Holiday and Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley , who is reportedly on the trade block. Hill would be ideal because of his versatility and 3-point shooting, but there will be competition for his services. Luckily for Minnesota, the front office has plenty of options this summer, as it decided not to participate in last year's spending spree. If it can't get Hill or Holiday, it could keep Rubio and try to use the cap space on a 3-and-D guy, stretch 4 or a rim protector. Guys like Patrick Patterson , Taj Gibson and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute aren't huge names, but they could add some much-needed depth and contribute to winning. The big takeaway from the Butler trade is not just that the Wolves will be scary in a few years, but that they are serious about competing right now.