Steph and Ayesha Curry spent a pretty penny on an extremely good new dog

Steph Curry’s new dog is an extremely good dog. I know that, because online, all dogs are good.

The Curry family’s new dog Instagram.com/ayeshacurry

I also now know that Steph Curry’s new dog was extremely expensive. Via TMZ Sports:

TMZ Sports has learned Steph and Ayesha just brought home a 10-week-old Goldendoodle puppy this week from a place called Murphy’s Doodles ... a high-end breeder in Florida. We’re told the NBA superstar and his family fell in love with the pup from the moment they saw him -- specifically because of his green eyes (like Ayesha!) and dropped $3,800 to add him to the fam.

$3,800! I’m pretty sure you could find a pretty decent used car for less than that, or maybe even pay rent in New York City for like a whole three months. You could even buy 3,800 Arizona iced teas, and I have to be honest, I think that would be a better use of your money.

We got to meet our new baby boy last night! 😆 the girls named him ROOKIE! 10 weeks-ish old! Couldn't be more fitting. He has my eyes lol. Our other boy Reza is thrilled to have a playmate. A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Puppy LOVE ❤️ Rookie x Reza A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

But, Steph Curry is the two-time reigning MVP, and the Warriors are still the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and as Future once said, “you do what you want when you’re poppin’.” And sometimes doing what you want means dropping almost four grand on a very good dog.