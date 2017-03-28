Steph and Ayesha Curry spent a pretty penny on an extremely good new dog
The reigning two-time MVP and his wife dropped a cool $3,800 for the new doggo
Steph Curry’s new dog is an extremely good dog. I know that, because online, all dogs are good.
I also now know that Steph Curry’s new dog was extremely expensive. Via TMZ Sports:
TMZ Sports has learned Steph and Ayesha just brought home a 10-week-old Goldendoodle puppy this week from a place called Murphy’s Doodles ... a high-end breeder in Florida.
We’re told the NBA superstar and his family fell in love with the pup from the moment they saw him -- specifically because of his green eyes (like Ayesha!) and dropped $3,800 to add him to the fam.
$3,800! I’m pretty sure you could find a pretty decent used car for less than that, or maybe even pay rent in New York City for like a whole three months. You could even buy 3,800 Arizona iced teas, and I have to be honest, I think that would be a better use of your money.
But, Steph Curry is the two-time reigning MVP, and the Warriors are still the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and as Future once said, “you do what you want when you’re poppin’.” And sometimes doing what you want means dropping almost four grand on a very good dog.
