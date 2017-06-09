Steph Curry denies Randy Moss-like celebration in Game 3; Cavs reportedly 'agitated'

After Kevin Durant drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Cleveland, Stephen Curry took an odd approach to celebrating by squatting in the middle of the floor.

Curry was asked if the move was a tribute to Randy Moss' infamous mooning celebration and quickly denied it, saying he didn't know what he was doing. But the damage is done with regard to the Cavaliers, according to AmicoHoops, who reported that some within the locker room are 'highly agitated' and that it "won't be forgotten come Friday night."

Curry, a two-time MVP winner, played off the sequence, saying he lost his mouthpiece in the moment and chalked it up to "just having fun." The Warriors went on to win 118-113 at Quicken Loans Arena, and are now within one game of completing a sweep not only of the NBA Finals, but the entire playoffs.