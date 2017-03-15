Steph Curry gets custom cake, rocks fancy shoes on his birthday
The Warriors star is celebrating in style
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry turned 29 on Tuesday, and he got some fancy Warriors-themed gifts to celebrate. First, Curry took to Instagram to show off a nifty cake he received that featured the Warriors logo on the side and was even adorned with a replica (I hope) of his trademark mouth guard. Plus there was a little pi symbol in honor of March 14 being “Pi Day.”
Hopefully the cake was good, but honestly it looks more like an art project than something I’d want to eat.
In addition to the cake, Curry also got some special birthday shoes from Under Armour for the Warriors game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
This year’s Curry 3 celebrates Stephen turning 29 today, with an even more bold and loud take on the sweet mix of sprinkles, spongecake and frosting that’ve helped to inspired his birthday shoe hues and textures along the way. In classic low-key Curry fashion, when asked earlier about his birthday wishes, Stephen said he was simply hoping to play some golf and enjoy a family dinner at Benihana.
As we’ve seen with several other exclusives made just for Stephen this season, Under Armour gave him both a low-top and mid-cut version, as Curry has taken to wearing Lows during pre-game warmups, before lacing up the Mid for game time.
While people have gotten off their fair share of jokes about Curry’s shoes in the past, there’s no denying that these are pretty neat.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Draymond Green wills Warriors past 76ers
Green provides a spark, and Golden State overcomes a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to...
-
Curry goes for 29 on 29th birthday
The birthday boy's points matched his age on Tuesday night
-
Draymond comes up with important block
Draymond Green showed why he's so important to Golden State
-
Porzingis' thigh injury not serious
Knicks get good news about their talented youngster
-
More triple-double history on Tuesday
Russ and LeBron hit the numbers again Tuesday night
-
NBA Draft guide to March Madness
Here are the players you don't want to miss out on during the opening round
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre