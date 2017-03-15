Steph Curry gets custom cake, rocks fancy shoes on his birthday

The Warriors star is celebrating in style

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry turned 29 on Tuesday, and he got some fancy Warriors-themed gifts to celebrate. First, Curry took to Instagram to show off a nifty cake he received that featured the Warriors logo on the side and was even adorned with a replica (I hope) of his trademark mouth guard. Plus there was a little pi symbol in honor of March 14 being “Pi Day.”

Hopefully the cake was good, but honestly it looks more like an art project than something I’d want to eat. 

In addition to the cake, Curry also got some special birthday shoes from Under Armour for the Warriors game against the Philadelphia 76ers

via Nick DePaul at Nice Kicks

This year’s Curry 3 celebrates Stephen turning 29 today, with an even more bold and loud take on the sweet mix of sprinkles, spongecake and frosting that’ve helped to inspired his birthday shoe hues and textures along the way. In classic low-key Curry fashion, when asked earlier about his birthday wishes, Stephen said he was simply hoping to play some golf and enjoy a family dinner at Benihana.

As we’ve seen with several other exclusives made just for Stephen this season, Under Armour gave him both a low-top and mid-cut version, as Curry has taken to wearing Lows during pre-game warmups, before lacing up the Mid for game time. 

While people have gotten off their fair share of jokes about Curry’s shoes in the past, there’s no denying that these are pretty neat. 

