Steph Curry: 'I was always chasing KD's numbers' in college

In college, few players were as entertaining to watch as Kevin Durant at Texas and Stephen Curry at Davidson. Obviously their paths differed greatly with Durant being a one-and-done while Curry spent three years in college. However, the entertainment value behind both of them was off the charts with Durant's scoring capturing the nation and Curry being practically unguardable by his junior year.

Turns out Durant had caught the attention of Curry before they were even teammates. The always competitive Curry said that in their freshman seasons he used to compare the two's scoring averages. Curry did his best to keep up with Durant throughout the year, but Durant managed to pull away with a late season surge. The same surge that helped vault him to the No. 2 pick in the draft.

"We were in the same freshman class in college. So I was always chasing KD's numbers my freshman year. Anytime I had a good game he was always [right there] our points per game were really close. He kinda took off during the stretch of that freshman year, but I knew he was pretty much a one-and-done type situation."

Curry had big props for Durant's college career, but he was no slouch himself. While he didn't keep up with Durant in their freshman seasons, Curry was a force to be reckoned with. He was a player that teams guarded the minute he crossed half court, and in the NCAA Tournament entire defenses were designed around stopping just him, but that didn't stop him from making the Elite 8 his sophomore year and becoming a lottery pick after his junior season. Now, he stands on equal ground with Durant.