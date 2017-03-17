Steph Curry, Klay Thompson put on a show in first quarter against Magic

The Golden State Warriors had a tough time against the Philadelphia 76ers the last time out, needing a huge fourth quarter comeback to secure the victory. Thursday night against the Magic, however, the Warriors are looking like their old dominant self.

Golden State led 34-20 after the first quarter, thanks to some tremendous play from the Splash Brothers.

First, it was Steph Curry who decided to show off. Apparently he had seen Russell Westbrook’s amazing pass through Cory Joseph’s legs earlier tonight, because Curry tried that move out for himself, tossing a bounce pass right through Nikola Vucevic’s legs to a cutting Zaza Pachulia for a dunk. It wasn’t quite as incredible as Westbrook’s pass, but it was still pretty sweet.

The true star of the quarter, however, was Klay Thompson, who went off for 21 points. He went 8-for-11 from the field, knocking down five triples.

This kind of play from Golden State’s All-Star backcourt is what has made them so dangerous over the past few years. Perhaps Thursday night was a sign they’ve turned things around after their recent struggles.