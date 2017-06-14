Steph Curry says he probably won't visit White House after Warriors' NBA Finals win

We saw it with the Patriots after their Super Bowl win back in February, and we're seeing it again now. There are reports flying around about which Warriors players will or will not attend the customary White House visit following their NBA championship.

There was a report that the Warriors had decided as a team not to attend, however members of the team quickly said that report wasn't true. On Wednesday, Stephen Curry was asked if he would attend the White House, and here's how he responded:

"Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, like a hypothetical," Curry said. "I think I answered I wouldn't go. I still feel like that today, but obviously as a team we're gonna have a conversation. This is a moment that we all need to enjoy together, and nothing should distract from what we were able to accomplish together. ... We'll handle [the White House visit] accordingly and responsibly, and do the right thing for us individually and as a group."

Steph Curry saying, at this point, he wouldn't go to White House, but team hasn't had discussion pic.twitter.com/zVWo7qRj0Y — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 14, 2017

Steph Curry just said he probably wouldn't go to the White House — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 14, 2017

Curry, who is signed with Under Armour through 2024, made comments critical of President Trump in February, after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an "asset" to the country.

"I agree with that description," Curry said, "if you remove the 'et.'

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also been vocal with his criticism of the President, so it will be interesting to see how Golden State deals with the situation moving forward.