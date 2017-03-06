Stephen Curry among NBA stars in awe of Kyrie Irving's 'uncanny' ball-handling

Praise means the most when it comes from your peers. It’s one thing to sit on a couch with a bag of potato chips and marvel at the things Kyrie Irving does on the basketball court -- it’s quite another to see other NBA players gushing about the All-Star guard.

Players were not shy about giving Irving the credit he deserves when it comes to ball-handling in a recent feature by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. Spears spoke about Irving with several different NBA players, ranging from backups to superstars, and the responses were quite telling:

Paul Millsap: “Hands down, Kyrie has the best ball-handling skills that we have in our league. The way he reads defenses, the way he reads your feet, it’s unbelievable … His biggest asset is his creativity. He is one of the most creative point guards we have.” Eric Gordon: “Kyrie has the best handle of all time. Very creative and uses different motions, as well.” Stephen Curry: “He is able to use both hands and he’s shifty and crafty. He changes speeds to keep people off-balance. Perhaps the best way to put it into words, he has an uncanny kind of ability to go one way, stop on a dime, right to left, left to right, whichever, and still be on balance and get by you. It’s unpredictable. You just don’t know which way he is going.”

Curry, no slouch when it comes to ball-handling himself, got a first-hand look at Irving’s mind-boggling dribbling ability during last year’s NBA Finals -- and might get another one this year.

Players are more forthcoming with praise of their contemporaries now than they used to be, but it’s still rare to hear this much adulation coming from one’s opponents.

In the story, Irving says he cultivated his skills with “a ton of practice, but also having an imagination that is sometimes out of my world.

Glad to see Kyrie’s imagination being put to good use after that whole “the world is flat” thing .