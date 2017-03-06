Stephen Curry among NBA stars in awe of Kyrie Irving's 'uncanny' ball-handling
One player said Irving has 'the best handle of all time'
Praise means the most when it comes from your peers. It’s one thing to sit on a couch with a bag of potato chips and marvel at the things Kyrie Irving does on the basketball court -- it’s quite another to see other NBA players gushing about the All-Star guard.
Players were not shy about giving Irving the credit he deserves when it comes to ball-handling in a recent feature by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. Spears spoke about Irving with several different NBA players, ranging from backups to superstars, and the responses were quite telling:
Paul Millsap: “Hands down, Kyrie has the best ball-handling skills that we have in our league. The way he reads defenses, the way he reads your feet, it’s unbelievable … His biggest asset is his creativity. He is one of the most creative point guards we have.”
Eric Gordon: “Kyrie has the best handle of all time. Very creative and uses different motions, as well.”
Stephen Curry: “He is able to use both hands and he’s shifty and crafty. He changes speeds to keep people off-balance. Perhaps the best way to put it into words, he has an uncanny kind of ability to go one way, stop on a dime, right to left, left to right, whichever, and still be on balance and get by you. It’s unpredictable. You just don’t know which way he is going.”
Curry, no slouch when it comes to ball-handling himself, got a first-hand look at Irving’s mind-boggling dribbling ability during last year’s NBA Finals -- and might get another one this year.
Players are more forthcoming with praise of their contemporaries now than they used to be, but it’s still rare to hear this much adulation coming from one’s opponents.
In the story, Irving says he cultivated his skills with “a ton of practice, but also having an imagination that is sometimes out of my world.
Glad to see Kyrie’s imagination being put to good use after that whole “the world is flat” thing .
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Power Rankings: Spurs at top, Dubs drop
No team is hotter in the NBA than San Antonio, and there might be reason for concern in Golden...
-
Scalabrine highlights additions to BIG3
The BIG3 continues to build its pool of players
-
Amid drama, Curry simply stays himself
The Warriors star is just staying steady
-
WATCH: Shaq destroying backboards
Shaquille O'Neal caused a lot of damage in his NBA career
-
Bird on Magic: 'He's got a lot to learn'
Bird said he knows how tough the job is from experience
-
Warriors week 20: Celtics, Spurs on tap
Stephen Curry and Co. will try to build on Sunday's victory in New York
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre