Stephen Curry doesn't even have to address free agency in Charlotte anymore

Stephen Curry isn't going anywhere, so there's no point even talking about it anymore. At shootaround before the Golden State Warriors meet the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, Curry's last game in his hometown before he becomes a free agent this summer, the superstar didn't even have to shoot down the idea that he could sign with the Hornets. No one directly asked him about it.

From the San Jose Mercury News' Anthony Slater:

Curry faced Charlotte reporters for about eight minutes and only was tossed one rather innocuous free agency related question: "Steph, you hear a lot when you're home, 'Hey, come home to the Hornets.' Is that something you get a lot?" "I've gotten that since I've been in the league," Curry said. "This is my home. I grew up here the first 20, 21 years of my life. So there's obviously going to be an attachment to the city and that kind of chatter is something I've been asked about and dealt with since the first time I came back my rookie year. It's fun. You know you have that support here. It just kind of is what it is."

Curry is comfortable in the Bay Area. He is surrounded by stars who complement him, and under the new collective bargaining agreement, the Warriors will be able to offer him a contract worth more than $200 million. He obviously doesn't want to upset anybody in Charlotte or denigrate the Hornets organization, but he has said over and over again that he can't picture himself anywhere other than Golden State. He is trying to make the Warriors into a dynasty, and everybody knows it. Unless something goes spectacularly wrong in the next few months, there won't be any reason to revisit this until much later in Curry's career.