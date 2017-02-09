Curry delivers sharp criticism of Trump following Under Armour CEO's comments

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry referred to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as an "ass" on Thursday. Curry's comments come after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said this week that the President is an "asset" to the country, sparking outrage as controversy continues to spark daily just weeks into Trump's first term.

Steph Curry had strong words about the President. USATSI

Curry has, in the past, taken a conciliatory, delicate tone with political issues such as the North Carolina state house bill regarding LGBTQ rights which ultimately pushed the NBA to move the All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans. But Curry did not mince words when speaking with the San Jose Mercury News:

Once again, Stephen Curry has found himself in the middle of a political issue. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an "asset" to the country. "I agree with that description," Curry said, "if you remove the 'et'" from asset. "I spent all day yesterday on the phone," Curry said, "with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank's camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue. Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that's the Under Armour that I know. That's the brand I know he's built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I'm standing on."

Source: Stephen Curry responds to Trump love from Under Amour's CEO.

The decision by Curry to speak out stands in stark contrast to Michael Jordan's often-quoted comment about athlete political statements or support that "Republicans buy shoes, too." Curry is speaking up for what he believes, and it is a sign of how divisive President Trump's actions and statements (and tweets) have been received that even the mild-mannered Curry elected to take this route.