Stephen Curry says he doesn't see a reason why he'd leave the Warriors in free agency

One of the biggest names on the free-agent market this offseason is Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Yet while Curry's teammate Kevin Durant was the subject of much speculation when it came to his free agency last season, the two-time MVP hasn't had to deal with much rumors. Mainly that's because Curry has always said he would re-sign with the Warriors.

Curry never ruled out potentially signing with his hometown Hornets, but those comments came after the new collective bargaining agreement was ratified. With the new CBA, the Warriors can offer him a $207 million contract, which no other team can give him. And while the prospect of all that money is definitely alluring, Curry told the Mercury News' Tim Kawakmi, that he mainly wants to re-sign with the Warriors because he can't see himself leaving a championship contending team.

"I can't," Curry said. "Like I've said from Day 1 when I was first asked about free agency, this is a perfect place to play. Bay Area fans are amazing, our organization's amazing, we've put together an amazing team that's competing for championships every year.

"There's really no reason that I can see right now that would draw me elsewhere.

"And we'll see what happens. But that's kind of a great position to be in and one that allows me to just focus on just playing good basketball this year and winning a championship and letting the rest of that handle itself."

This seems pretty definitive that Curry will re-sign with the Warriors. Really now that the only question left, is how early on July 1 will Curry sign his new contract with Golden State.