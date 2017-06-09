Steve Kerr on who made the Warriors' defense great: 'Mark Jackson did'

The Warriors are mainly known for their dominant offense. Their fast pace, flurry of 3-point shooting, and Stephen Curry forcing defenses to guard him from the halfcourt line have arguably changed the entirety of basketball. However, the real key to Golden State's success is its defense. They've been an elite defense for years now and it's one of the most under-appreciated keys to to their dominance.

Steve Kerr, largely considered the architect of the Warriors' success, refuses to take credit for Golden State's defense. In his eyes, he had to unlock the Warriors offense to make a title contender out of them, but the defense was ready when he got there. All thanks to former head coach, Mark Jackson.

"I didn't. I didn't; Mark Jackson did. Honestly. When I was in TV, I was doing Warriors games for years; every year they were one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Mark came in and made a focus of being a tough defensive-minded team. The trade for Andrew Bogut, to me, changed the identity of the team. The year before I got here, the Warriors were the fourth-ranked defensive team in the league — already top-five. We knew what we had. We didn't change one thing defensively. We started switching more when Draymond [Green] took over that power forward role. But for the most part, our schemes — everything — stayed the same. We already knew they had established that defensive identity. Our job was to improve the offense — to get more movement and more flow. And that was my focus."

Kerr isn't wrong. In Jackson's final year coaching the Warriors they were ranked third in the NBA. When Kerr arrived there was no need to teach his team the proper way to play NBA defense. All he had to do was come in and implement a scheme that worked well with their new offense and eventually be on the path to success.

Kerr has never been someone to take too much credit for what he does. As proud as he is of his work he knows that the game is bigger than him and this is another one of those moments that proves that. It's why he's one of the good guys in the NBA that everybody genuinely likes being around.