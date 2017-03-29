Steve Kerr says Mike D'Antoni should win NBA Coach of the Year: 'He's earned it'

From Erik Spoelstra leading the Miami Heat from an 11-30 record back into playoff position to Quin Snyder taking the Jazz to their first playoff appearance since 2012 to Scott Brooks turning the Wizards into one of the most feared teams in the Eastern Conference, there are plenty of worthy candidates for Coach of the Year. But in the mind of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who won the award last season, one name stands out: Mike D’Antoni.

The Houston Rockets coach has taken over a team that barely snuck into the playoffs last year as the eighth seed and has guided it to a 51-23 record -- a mark which has them essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the West. D’Antoni has James Harden playing the best basketball of his career and has made Houston’s high-powered offense even more deadly. Last season, the Rockets finished eighth in the league with an offensive rating of 105.5. This season, they’re second and putting up a remarkable 112.3 points per 100 possessions.

And although they lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr still had high praise for D’Antoni. Following the game, Kerr said he believes the Rockets coach has earned the Coach of the Year award. Via ESPN:

“I think the fit with the roster and Mike’s philosophy has been perfect,” Kerr said Tuesday night. “What he’s so good at is really giving his players confidence and belief. They’re obviously having an amazing year. My guess is that he’ll get the trophy. He’s earned it.”

As noted, there are plenty of choices for this award, and the voters won’t have an easy decision. But even if D’Antoni doesn’t get this honor this season, he’s earned the praise and admiration of his peers, and that’s pretty cool as well.