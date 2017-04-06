Steve Kerr swings back at Dennis Rodman's comments about LeBron, Jordan, rest

On Tuesday, Dennis Rodman joined CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter for an interview on his show, Reiter Than You. And, well, Rodman had a lot to say. He said the Warriors of the 1990s were better than today’s bunch , he claimed Klay Thompson is better than Steph Curry , talked about how he hated playing with Shaq and Kobe on the Lakers , and, finally, complained about players like LeBron resting , as is apparently a requirement for retired players these days.

Wednesday, Steve Kerr, who was once Rodman’s teammate in Chicago, and has taken some criticism for resting his stars, responded to Rodman’s comments, saying he “got a kick” out of them. Via the San Francisco Chronicle:

I saw Dennis Rodman was complaining about resting players, Kerr, chuckling, said before Wednesday’s game against the Suns. I got a good kick out of that, because Dennis was suspended 15 games a year anyway. He got plenty of rest … or went to Vegas or WrestleMania. He just took a night off whenever he wanted, so he can’t complain.

Okay, first of all, was Kerr trolling Draymond Green with his “kick” comment? Because if so, that would be incredible.

Kerr is completely correct here, as was pretty much everyone who responded to Rodman’s comments.

As our own James Herbert pointed out yesterday, using Michael Jordan as your example of a player who never rested is pretty absurd, considering Jordan retired in the middle of his career:

Quick interruption: Let’s not forget that Jordan took a sabbatical of sorts after nine seasons. He didn’t play in 1993-94, instead becoming a minor-league baseball player, and returned to basketball with 17 games left in the 1994-95 regular-season. He also retired for three seasons from 1998 to 2011 before joining the Washington Wizards. James has already played in 20 more playoff games than Jordan and will pass him in regular-season games early next season. At 32 years old, James has played more career minutes than Jordan. If rest is something that must be earned, then no one has earned it more than LeBron.

Hopefully the NBA will do something soon regarding the length of the season so that we can finally stop having the circular discussion about rest that has now become a daily part of everyone’s lives.