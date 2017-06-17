Steve Kerr wins title with super team but loses name game during celebration speech
Kerr on not mentioning Steph Curry in Warriors parade speech: 'I'm such an idiot'
The Warriors' championship parade through downtown Oakland on Thursday surely brought up a lot of emotions within all the members of the team. Steve Kerr was no exception, as he gave a heartfelt speech before the estimated 1 million fans in attendance.
When Kerr was done, he had mentioned all of the players who were key pieces to the Warriors' second title in three years -- except for one. Apparently, Kerr had forgotten to mention Stephen Curry.
From Marcus Thompson of The Mercury News:
Steve Kerr finished his speech and handed the microphone back to Bob Fitzgerald, the MC at the Warriors' championship parade rally. He took his seat next to his wife, Margot, and immediately got in trouble.
"You didn't mention Steph," she told him.
First Kerr denied it. But his wife was so certain, he knew she was right. That feeling when you know you messed up instantly washed over him.
"Oh my God. I'm such an idiot," Kerr said he told himself. "I blew it. I completely spaced."
Kerr got up and walked over to his point guard and apologized.
"Steph, I'm so embarrassed," Kerr told him. "I forgot to talk about you. You're not that important to the team anyway."
Look, Steph is a quiet guy and he's not as tall as most of the players, so he's probably easy to miss. But with all the talk that Kevin Durant has supplanted himself as the best player on the team and that Curry has two rings but has yet to win a Finals MVP, it's probably a good idea to keep his ego (no matter how small) intact.
Kerr played it off in his classic, sarcastic fashion and Curry reportedly laughed with him about it, so there was surely no harm done. But if the Warriors win the title next year, you better believe Steph Curry is the first name that will come out of Kerr's mouth at the parade.
