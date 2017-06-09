Steve Kerr's response to the ex-players who think they'd beat the Warriors is hilarious

Cleveland doesn't appear equipped to take down Golden State this season, but we've reached the point of the NBA season where seemingly every former NBA dynasty team now thinks they could.

Rip Hamilton thinks his 2004 Pistons could beat them. Magic Johnson thinks his Showtime Lakers would sweep them. And Raja Bell, who never even played for the Lakers, thinks the 2001 Lakers with Kobe and Shaq could give them fits.

Steve Kerr has apparently taken note of all the claims, and he responding on Friday ahead of what might be the final NBA game of the season.

"They're all right. They would all kill us. The game gets worse as time goes on. Players are less talented than they used to be. The guys in the 50s would've destroyed everybody. It's weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports. Players get weaker, smaller, less skilled. I don't know. I can't explain it." [The Mercury News]

Whether it bleeds through in print or not, it's worth noting: Kerr's comments reek of sarcasm.

Sure, the Kobe and Shaq-led Lakers were good. The bad boy Pistons were great, as were the Showtime Lakers. But this Warriors team trumps them all—at least based off performance in the playoffs.

With a win on Friday in Game 4 of the Finals, they can complete a first-ever 16-0 NBA playoff sweep. Not even Magic's Lakers or Rip's Pistons can lay claim to that monstrous feat.