Steve Nash congratulates Dirk Nowitzki, reminds everyone of amazing photo
The two-time MVP congratulates his former running mate in Dallas
Most people remember Steve Nash for his time with the Phoenix Suns, and Dirk Nowitzki for his incredible title run in 2011. But once upon a time, the two were a dynamic duo together in Dallas. Together they led the Mavs to four straight playoff appearances, including the Western Conference finals in 2003.
And, of course, they took one of the greatest photos ever when they posed together to show off their Mavericks jerseys in 1998 with coach Don Nelson. Just look at those bleach-blond hairdos! Who could have ever imagined on this day that both of these guys would win MVPs? Honestly, being too young to truly remember their days on the court together, this picture will forever be my lasting memory of the Nash and Nowitzki years in Dallas. A glorious way to be remembered, if you ask me.
Nash must agree that the picture rules, because he reminded everyone of that Tuesday night in an Instagram post. Oh, yeah, and he congratulated Dirk on reaching 30,000 career points, too.
“Big congrats to my buddy Dirk! 30 stacks!!! Only six players in the history of the game have scored 30,000 points,” Nash wrote. “On this day in ‘98 I would’ve never believed you’d still be with the @Mavs, be an MVP, NBA Champ and in the 30k club no matter how many nights we went back to the gym for 1 on 1 and shooting battles. Unreal, historic, clutch player and better person.”
Long live Nash and Nowitzki, long live this picture, long live the NBA.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Report: Stephenson going back to Wolves
The swingman is sticking around in Minnesota -- at least for now
-
Look out! Suns mascot dives onto court
What is going on?
-
Suns turn in a number of top plays
The Suns are headed for a lottery pick, but that hasn't stopped them from playing entertaining...
-
Westbrook drops 58, but Blazers get win
Another incredible night for Westbrook, but it's not enough to beat the Blazers
-
Dirk joins an elite club with 30k points
Dirk joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain...
-
Magic has his right-hand man in Pelinka
The Lakers' addition of Rob Pelinka will allow Magic Johnson to be great
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre