Takeaways: Clippers topple Spurs 106-101 without Griffin, Chris Paul

No Blake Griffin, no problem.

The Clippers knocked off the Spurs 106-101 in a game that never felt that close on Thursday night, going to 2-0 in the season series vs. the Spurs. The Clippers already were without Blake Griffin, then lost Chris Paul to a hamstring strain in the second half. Hamstring strains linger and can nag, so Paul could miss some time. Meanwhile, the Clippers brought way more energy and higher execution in carrying themselves to a victory. San Antonio was on the front end of a back-to-back, and plan to rest Tony Parker and Pau Gasol on Friday.

Takeaways:

•The Clippers bench stepped up. This has been a trend, but it was glaring in this one. The Clippers bench outscored the Spurs' 58-31. Mo Speights had 14, Raymond Felton 13, and they really helped carry the Clips in this one. When the Clippers can have their starting firepower and this kind of push off the bench, they're exceptionally tough to beat.

• Kawhi Leonard remained Most Valuable for the Spurs. Twenty-seven points on 8-of-19 shooting, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks for Leonard in another stellar performance, but he just didn't have enough help. Leonard did have only 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting in the second half. The Spurs shot 42 percent from the field vs. L.A.

•The Spurs' pick-and-roll problems continue to be severe. Pau Gasol just gets torn to pieces in any situation. This is a double-screen and he gets out of position on the roll and can't contain, either.

J.J. Redick got loose vs. Gasol, and Chris Paul routinely put him in switches and wore him into a smudge. This situation is not getting better, and it's significant. The Spurs struggle when either of their starting bigs is on the floor, and nearly bleed out defensively with both on the court.

• If Wesley Johnson had not given up two foolish turnovers on inbound passes at the end of the game, he would have finished with no turnovers and a plus-14. He hit open treys and played great defense. He's a quality role player at the wing position who could wind up having a big playoff series if the cards fall right.

• With the victory, the Clippers clinch no worse than a split with the Spurs in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Clippers would need to win one more of their two remaining matchups to secure advantage should the teams wind up tied in the standings. However, if the Spurs win the last two games of the season series and win the Southwest Division, the Spurs would gain the higher seed over the Clippers, who presumably won't win the Pacific.

• If Chris Paul misses any significant time, it's going to get rough(er) for the Clippers. They're already without Griffin. They're not going to get this kind of bench performance often. Paul was seen trying to stretch it to be able to play in the second half, but couldn't go. Hamstrings are a struggle to heal. This could be a problem for the Clippers.

•This game perfectly shows the frustration Gregg Popovich has had with this team. Their record is great, the stats are terrific, but they still feel vulnerable, and that's palpable when you watch them.

•DeAndre Jordan was tremendous. His stat line (11 points, nine rebounds) was nothing amazing, but he was everywhere. He contained Kawhi Leonard on drives, recovered for blocks, and was the physical presence you expected. He made the difference on defense for the Clippers, even with CP3 and Griffin out.