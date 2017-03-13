Takeaways: James Harden's triple-double boosts Rockets past Cavaliers in thriller

The Houston Rockets held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112 on Sunday night in one of the most entertaining games of the regular season. James Harden picked up his 16th triple-double, LeBron James was his usual dominant self, Kyrie Irving did some fun dribbling things, Patrick Beverley flustered people and both squads were lighting it up from behind the arc. Here are a few takeaways from the prime-time matchup.

MVP race: Harden > LeBron (at least for one night)

You can’t win or lose the MVP in one night, but there are definitely statement games that leave an impression on fans and voters, and Sunday was one of those occasions: a national TV game between two superstars and two of the top four teams in the league. Both James Harden (38 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) and LeBron James (30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) were brilliant, but Harden was a bit better, and his team won. Those things matter when it comes down to determining who to vote for, especially if both players’ credentials are, in the mind of the voter, about even.

Harden continues triple-double bonanza

Because of what Russell Westbrook has been doing this season in terms of securing triple-doubles, Harden hasn’t received as much attention. Coming into the season, Harden had just nine career-triple doubles. After Sunday night’s game, he has 16 this season alone, and the Rockets are 13-3 when he records a triple-double. Harden is the first player to ever put up two 50-point triple-doubles in one season and has matched Oscar Robertson’s record for most 40-point triple-doubles in one season with five. And with season averages of 28.9 points, 11.2 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game, he’s a lot closer than people realize to averaging a triple-double for the year.

James Harden secures another big triple-double in Sunday night’s win over Cleveland. USATSI

Playoff race

The Rockets are essentially locked into the third seed in the Western Conference, as they’re six games behind San Antonio for second and have a 4 1/2 game lead over fourth-place Utah. Barring a major collapse somewhere, the Rockets will be the 3-seed, and, following Sunday’s win, are close to clinching a playoff spot. Houston’s magic number is down to one, meaning the Rockets just need either one win or one Portland loss to clinch a playoff berth.

As for the Cavs, their continued poor form continues to give the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics hope that they can make a run at the top seed in the East. After Sunday’s loss, the Cavs’ lead over both squads is down to two games. Is Cleveland still the favorite? Yes. But, the Cavs are just 3-6 in their last nine games, while Washington has won five in a row and Boston has a fairly easy schedule down the stretch. The race for home court advantage in the East is far from over.

Cavs continue to get crushed on offensive glass

The Cavs have been near the bottom of the league all season in giving up offensive rebounds, as teams have grabbed 11.2 offensive boards per night, with only the Warriors and the Knicks giving up more. That number has jumped slightly since Kevin Love has been out, with opponents pulling down 11.7 per game since Love injured his knee. The Rockets exploited that problem Sunday night, grabbing a whopping 20 offensive boards. Those led to 15 second-chance points, a big number in what was just a five-point win.

J.R. Smith is still not back to normal

Yes, he had a beautiful behind-the-back pass on a fast break, but J.R. Smith is still not back to normal. He struggled again shooting, going 1-for-6 on his way to two points. In his three games since returning from his thumb injury, Smith is just 6-for-23 (26 percent) from the field, and has scored only 16 points. He’s always been a streaky shooter, but as was mentioned following the Cavs’ loss against the Pistons, he’s going to need a while to feel comfortable catching and shooting again.