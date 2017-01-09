Takeaways: Warriors take control in second half to cruise past Kings

Bouncing back from their fourth-quarter meltdown against the Grizzlies on Friday, the Warriors quickly got back to their winning ways by defeating the Kings 117-106. It wasn't an easy victory; Golden State had a rough first half but quickly turned things around in the second with tough defense and its trademarked stellar offense.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, Kevin Durant had 28 and Klay Thompson chipped in 18. Draymond Green finished with a strong all-around game of nine points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Kings were led by Rudy Gay, who had 23 points. DeMarcus Cousins had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Takeaways:

A tale of two halves: Golden State didn't seem to be playing with any urgency in the first half and the Kings took advantage, jumping out to a 16-point lead. Rudy Gay was especially aggressive and scored 17 points in the half. Ty Lawson outscored Golden State's bench 9-8 all by himself. And Sacramento's defense along with Golden State's carelessness created 10 Warriors turnovers, which led to 11 Kings points.

The Kings led by seven at halftime, then the Warriors took over.

Waking up from their slumberous first-half performance, the Warriors went on a 26-9 run to open the third quarter and take control. Golden State outscored the Kings 39-22 in the third to take a 90-80 lead. The Warriors continued their strong play for the rest of the game and picked up their 32nd victory of the season.

124 and counting: The Warriors always bounce back after a loss, and the victory at Sacramento means that Golden State has extended its NBA-record streak of regular-season games without back-to-back losses to 124. The last time the Warriors lost successive regular-season games was in April 2015. Of course, the Warriors did lose back-to-back games in the 2016 Finals but they don't want to talk about that.

Zaza vs. DeMarcus: Cousins got into foul trouble early and that limited his production throughout the entire game but Zaza Pachulia's defense also made a difference on the Kings all-star. Golden State double-teamed Cousins, but Pachulia did a solid job against the Kings big man.

Pachulia finished the game with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Cousins played well with 17 points (on 36.4 percent shooting), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks, but he also had seven of Sacramento's 19 turnovers. The Warriors scored 24 points off the Kings' miscues.

"Zaza was incredible. The more you play [together] the more comfortable you get. He's getting more comfortable. It's been workin well." pic.twitter.com/zUpXa3HTUO — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) January 9, 2017

In order to win, the Warriors needed to limit Cousins, and that's basically what happened thanks to Pachulia's effort.

Warriors are gonna Warriors: Speaking of Pachulia, the Warriors big man was surprisingly involved in the highlight of the night.

In just a gorgeous sequence, Kevin Durant blocked DeMarcus Cousins, Pachulia grabbed the loose ball and flung it over his head to Stephen Curry, who completed a tough layup:

The versatility of Durant: Like usual, Durant was great on offense, scoring 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Durant also knocked down two 3-pointers and was 8 for 9 from the free-throw line. But Durant also showcased his ever-evolving versatile game, finishing with seven rebounds, six assists, four blocks and a steal. His defense was especially key to the Warriors in the third quarter; he was phenomenal at protecting the rim, which allowed Golden State to take control of the game: