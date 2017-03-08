Takeaways: Westbrook scores career-high 58 points, but Thunder can't stop Blazers

Russell Westbrook is putting together one of the greatest seasons in NBA history, and Tuesday night he was at it again, pouring in a career-high 58 points. Unlike most nights this season, however, he was not close to a triple-double (wow, embarrassing), finishing with nine assists and three rebounds.

56! a new career high for @russwest44! pic.twitter.com/3DLxcuc5rg — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 8, 2017

It was Westbrook at his best, as he used his unmatched athleticism to finish at the rim, pull up for midrange jumpers and draw fouls to get to the line. He finished a remarkable 21 for 39 from the floor and 13 for 16 from the line. Unfortunately for the Thunder, it wasn’t enough, as the Blazers escaped Oklahoma City with a key 126-121 victory.

So what are the takeways from Tuesday’s thrilling game in OKC? Let’s break it down.

MVP Race

Last night, Kawhi Leonard burst onto the MVP scene with a brilliant 39-point performance that included a go-ahead triple and a game-saving block. Tonight, Westbrook had his chance to answer, and he delivered. No, he didn’t get the victory, but he scored 58 points and dished out nine assists. There’s only so much one guy can do.

In the end, this performance served to further entrench the different beliefs about the MVP award. If you believe that it should simply be given to the best individual performer, regardless of team success, then this was further proof that Russell Westbrook is the clear-cut MVP. If, however, you believe that it’s more of an award for the best player on the best team, then the Thunder’s loss serves as further evidence that the award should go to the likes of Leonard or James Harden.

Playoff Race

The loss stings for the Thunder, as they still harbor hopes of jumping up in the standings, perhaps as high as fifth, where they could avoid the likes of Golden State and San Antonio in the first round. Still, they look firmly in the playoffs barring a major collapse down the stretch.

Portland, however, needs all the victories it can get, and Tuesday was an impressive one as they withstood an epic Westbrook performance on the road. This was their third victory in a row, and they’re now 1½ games behind Denver for the final playoff spot. With Philadelphia coming up Thursday, the Blazers should be able to keep the good times rolling.