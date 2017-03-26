The Spurs have beaten every team in the NBA for the third straight season

They're the first team to accomplish the feat since the NBA expanded to 30 teams

On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs moved to 56-16 on the season, beating the New York Knicks 106-98 for their fourth straight win. In doing so, they made NBA history. 

The win over the Knicks meant that the Spurs have now beaten every single team in the NBA during the 2016-17, making it three consecutive years that the Spurs have accomplished that feat. No team has ever done it three years in a row since the league expanded to 30 teams. More via Elias Sports Bureau:

The Spurs defeated the Knicks, 106–98. It was San Antonio’s first victory over New York this season, and it made the Spurs the first team in NBA history to defeat every opposing NBA team in each of three consecutive seasons since the league reached its current size. The Spurs defeated 29 different opponents; the last team to defeat every other opponent in three consecutive seasons was Philadelphia. The 76ers had a seven-season streak from 1974-75 through 1980-81 when the league ranged in size from 18 to 23 teams.

It’s a bit of an obscure mark, but an impressive one nonetheless, and a testament to the Spurs’ lasting greatness. Even in the post-Tim Duncan era, the Spurs’ consistency is unmatched. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

