The Spurs have beaten every team in the NBA for the third straight season
They're the first team to accomplish the feat since the NBA expanded to 30 teams
On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs moved to 56-16 on the season, beating the New York Knicks 106-98 for their fourth straight win. In doing so, they made NBA history.
The win over the Knicks meant that the Spurs have now beaten every single team in the NBA during the 2016-17, making it three consecutive years that the Spurs have accomplished that feat. No team has ever done it three years in a row since the league expanded to 30 teams. More via Elias Sports Bureau:
The Spurs defeated the Knicks, 106–98. It was San Antonio’s first victory over New York this season, and it made the Spurs the first team in NBA history to defeat every opposing NBA team in each of three consecutive seasons since the league reached its current size. The Spurs defeated 29 different opponents; the last team to defeat every other opponent in three consecutive seasons was Philadelphia. The 76ers had a seven-season streak from 1974-75 through 1980-81 when the league ranged in size from 18 to 23 teams.
It’s a bit of an obscure mark, but an impressive one nonetheless, and a testament to the Spurs’ lasting greatness. Even in the post-Tim Duncan era, the Spurs’ consistency is unmatched.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Mark Cuban has jokes for Blake Griffin
This is classic Cuban
-
Lue says he has plan to fix Cavs defense
The Cavs' coach isn't sure it will work, however
-
Wizards' Wall dominates Cavs: Takeaways
In another shootout, the Washington got the best of LeBron James and co.
-
Kobe: I'm always available for Lakers
It doesn't, however, sound like he's looking for an official role
-
Gobert calls out Jazz: 'We're too nice'
This isn't what you'd call peaking at the right time as Utah have lost four of its last fi...
-
Steve Kerr: Durant at least 2 weeks away
Golden State is hoping to get Durant back before the end of the regular season
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre