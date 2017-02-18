The Weekend Ahead in NBA Draft: Markelle Fultz vs. Arizona will tell us a lot

Sure, basketball fans might be focused on the all stars of today. But all over the country, the all stars of tomorrow are busy polishing their resumes, making friends and influencing people ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft. Who, you ask? CBS Sports is here to tell you. All times EST:

Saturday, Noon: Notre Dame at N.C. State: While the rumors swirl around head coach Mark Gottfried, Dennis Smith Jr. hasn’t let the bad vibes slow him down at all. During a lost night against North Carolina Wednesday, Smith scored 27 points, though he tied a season high with six turnovers. Against a Notre Dame team that simply doesn’t force opponents to cough up the ball much (225th in the country in turnover percentage against, per Synergy), do we see more signs of Smith forcing the action? Or does he put up a vintage game?

Saturday, 12:30 PM: Villanova at Seton Hall: Okay, let’s talk about Angel Delgado, who I put on my Top 60 list. He does some things that make him indispensable to Seton Hall and a worthwhile NBA prospect, most notably rebounding the ball. But he’s been unstoppable over the past seven games, averaging 17.3 points and 16.3 rebounds per contest. The last team that had any success slowing him down? Villanova, which held him to just eight points and forced him into five turnovers back on January 16, while holding him below double digits in rebounding for the only time since November this year. How well Delgado adjusts in round two of this matchup will be fascinating to see.

Saturday, 1 PM: Kansas at Baylor: The tastiest prospect-on-prospect matchup of the weekend. Josh Jackson has found another level, averaging 20.4 points over his last seven games, with double-digit rebounding totals in five of them. But what’s putting him near the top of draft boards is his defensive work, and he gets to take on Johnathan Motley, a perfect example of the kind of four he’s going to need to stop to truly become the elite player at the NBA level to justify a top-three pick on a guy who is still not a consistently great shooter. As for Motley, he has another chance to slow down Jackson, whose 23 and 10 last time out is a primary reason the Jayhawks beat the Bears. Not the last time these two will meet.

Saturday, 4 PM: Pittsburgh at Florida State: Real specific thing I’m curious about here is Jonathan Isaac playing defensively against Michael Young, the kind of burly four body he’s going to face regularly in the NBA. Isaac’s done a lot of things defensively to impress me already, but Young is full of scoring tricks, and this will serve as a useful barometer, particularly when the Panthers go to Young in the halfcourt set, which happens quite often.

Saturday, 8 PM: Arizona at Washington: A chance for Markelle Fultz to show an ability to adjust quickly. Last time out against the Wildcats, Fultz shot just 8-for-23, missing all four of his threes, and was frustrated repeatedly by the admittedly excellent Arizona defense. Can he find a way to free himself against Sean Miller’s swarms? In particular, does he find space in the lane, as he so often does against other opponents all year? The answer will tell us a lot about how smooth his rookie season next year will be.

Sunday, 3:30 PM: Georgetown at Creighton: So this is a strange development: the pogo stick that is Justin Patton, for reasons that defy explanation, totaled two rebounds in two of his past three games. Patton is relatively new to the game, and has an expansive potential future as both a face up and post up diverse five, but he simply has to rebound as part of the package. Georgetown doesn’t have a single player averaging more than 5.2 rebounds per game. It’s an afternoon where someone like Patton needs to collect rebounds like they are locusts and he is Pharaoh to justify the top-ten hype he’s currently enjoying. I like Jessie Govan and Bradley Hayes as much as the next person, but still.