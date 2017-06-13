There's a story behind the cigar Steph Curry casually smoked after winning second title

The Golden State Warriors did not win the 2016 NBA Finals. Instead, the Cleveland Cavaliers took the crown last season on the Warriors' home floor, spoiling the planned celebrations of many including Stephen Curry, who had a cigar lined up for a postgame celebration that never came about.

After the Game 7 loss last season, Curry says he asked a friend to save his celebratory cigar for this season. Here he is casually smoking it on national TV after winning the title.

Steph Curry casually smoking a cigar on air with NBA TV pic.twitter.com/VD6bNxDgkD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 13, 2017

"I told one of my close friends to save this [cigar] for a year from now to be able to enjoy the process and journey," Curry explained.

"I've been waiting a whole year to smoke this. So I'm going to enjoy every last bit of this butt."

Curry averaged 26.8 points per game in the Finals and put up a 34-point, 10-assist Game 5 closeout performance that cinched his second NBA title with the Warriors.