Three things to watch in the Warriors' first game since Kevin Durant’s injury

There will be a noticeable hole in the Golden State Warriors’ offense Thursday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

It’s the first game for the Warriors since Kevin Durant’s knee injury sent shock waves through the NBA. Golden State had gotten plenty used to having Durant on the court -- he had only missed one game before Thursday, last week against the Brooklyn Nets.

It certainly will take an adjustment on the Warriors’ part to continue winning and keep the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Here are three things to watch in their first game without Durant.

How will the Warriors protect the rim?

Somebody is going to have to stop Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler from getting points in the paint. One unsung talent Durant has provided is rim protection. He’s averaging 1.6 blocks -- a half a block more than any season in his career. Without Durant the Warriors are left with Zaza Pachulia, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee to shoulder the load.

Pachulia is a physical force, but he has never averaged more than 0.5 blocks in a season -- rim protection has never been his specialty. McGee has the ability to be a great shot blocker, but Steve Kerr has already said that he can only play him in short bursts. That leaves Green, who is certainly capable of protecting the rim for stretches, but lacks the height and length to truly be an imposing presence. Golden State is already the 10th-worst team in the NBA in points allowed in the paint -- that’s likely going to get worse, starting against Wade and Butler.

Who’s going to be the second playmaker?

When Stephen Curry was contained for stretches of the playoffs last season, the Warriors sometimes looked lost offensively. Bringing in Durant largely has eliminated those stretches, since Durant is probably the best in the league at creating his own shot. We know Curry will carry the team offensively, but if and when he’s having an off night or is not on the court, who’s going to step up for the Warriors? The obvious candidates to carry the burden are Green and Klay Thompson. Green had 14 assists in Tuesday night’s loss to the Wizards after Durant left in the first two minutes, so we’ve already seen a glimpse of what we might get.

“You definitely have to make more plays because, you know, [Durant] can just go get his shot -- he can get any shot on the floor he wants,” Green told Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News. “So you got to create for each other a little bit more, move the ball a little bit more. ... I think if we play our brand of basketball we’ll be just fine.”

Thompson also hasn’t had to use his underrated post game as much this season with Durant, but when he gets a smaller defender on him he can consistently make fadeaways as well as anyone in the league. In Durant’s absence, we should expect to see Thompson going into the post more, and spotting up for 3-pointers a bit less.

How will Matt Barnes fit in?

Going from Durant to Matt Barnes is a devastating drop-off, but being able to snag Barnes will help keep the Warriors afloat until Durant returns. The Warriors aren’t expecting Barnes, who will be active for Thursday night’s game, to do anything that resembles what Durant does, but they do expect him to take on a role similar to what Harrison Barnes did for them for the past few seasons. Matt Barnes is a versatile defender and a somewhat capable 3-point shooter who can fill in at the three or the four. Mostly he gives the Warriors a hard-working, veteran presence so they don’t have to rely on James Michael McAdoo or Kevon Looney to fill Durant’s minutes.

James Herbert broke down in much more detail how Barnes will fit , but it will be interesting to watch how the Warriors incorporate him starting Thursday.