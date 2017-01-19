Thunder-Warriors highlights: Here are some exchanges between Westbrook, Durant

The once-strong teammate relationship between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook has deteriorated so much that the two have not talked to each other in months. That's not hyperbole. That's just what Westbrook himself says happened.

Confirming a report that the two have not talked, Westbrook told reporters after the Thunder lost 121-100 to the Warriors on Wednesday that he and Durant are still not on speaking terms.

Westbrook, asked if he and Durant are on speaking terms: "Nah." — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

They might not be on speaking terms, yet the two did have a couple of exchanges during the game.

The first exchange happened midway through the third quarter, when according to ESPN's Mark Jackson, Westbrook told Durant not to jump while throwing down a monster one-handed slam.

Jackson is known to be a bit grandiose at times, but he did have a courtside view of the action and Anthony Slater of the Mercury News also wrote that Westbrook did in fact tell Durant that. However, while that one-liner by Westbrook might be hard to notice in the video above, later in the quarter Durant definitely talked to him.

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant talking. pic.twitter.com/7p7a4w3Icg — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 19, 2017

Of course, Westbrook does appear to somewhat ignore Durant and not really acknowledge him, which is what he basically told reporters after the game when he was asked about it, "What exchange? You may have to sit closer to the game. You may have not seen it clearly."

Westbrook on if he and Durant are on speaking terms and their "exchange" in the third quarter: pic.twitter.com/6qNLIkxgND — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

Russ, we get it. You don't like Durant.

All in all, Westbrook does have a point, as it is still hard to discern if he did actually say anything back to Durant. Westbrook did, however, say something that was picked up by cameras at the end of the game. It appears as if he advised his fellow teammate Enes Kanter not to talk to some unspecified Warriors player.

(Warning: Westbrook's language is NSFW)

Clearly the little chat didn't change things between Russ & KD 😳😬 (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/W4B9FyGD6a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

Could Westbrook be talking about Durant here? Maybe he was talking about Zaza Pachulia, who he had a bit of a run in with -- so much so that he promised revenge next time the two would meet. Only Westbrook and Kanter knows for sure what was going on here.

But one thing is for sure, at least according to Westbrook, he is still not speaking to Durant.