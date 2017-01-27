Thunder's Enes Kanter punches chair, reportedly out 6-8 weeks with forearm fracture

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter punched a chair and suffered a broken forearm, coach Billy Donovan said Thursday night. In a fit of frustration during the second quarter of the Thunder's 109-98 victory against the Dallas Mavericks, he pounded a chair with his fist in a timeout. He then went to the locker room and did not re-enter the game.

Well, that was ... avoidable. The Thunder called it a right wrist injury before Donovan said after the victory that Kanter fractured his forearm, per the Norman Transcript's Fred Katz. Donovan did not provide a timetable for Kanter's return, but The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he could miss six to eight weeks.

Despite Kanter's well-documented defensive deficiencies, this is a big blow to the Thunder, who do not have a long list of players who can create their own offense. Kanter is their third-leading scorer, the focal point of their bench unit and an improved passer. This puts even more pressure on Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams to keep the offense afloat. In his absence, reserve bigs Jerami Grant, Joffrey Lauvergne and perhaps Nick Collison will likely battle for increased playing time.