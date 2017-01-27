Thunder's Enes Kanter punches chair, reportedly out 6-8 weeks with forearm fracture
Big man leaves win over Dallas, but his fit of rage has serious consequences
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter punched a chair and suffered a broken forearm, coach Billy Donovan said Thursday night. In a fit of frustration during the second quarter of the Thunder's 109-98 victory against the Dallas Mavericks, he pounded a chair with his fist in a timeout. He then went to the locker room and did not re-enter the game.
Watch:
Well, that was ... avoidable. The Thunder called it a right wrist injury before Donovan said after the victory that Kanter fractured his forearm, per the Norman Transcript's Fred Katz. Donovan did not provide a timetable for Kanter's return, but The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he could miss six to eight weeks.
Despite Kanter's well-documented defensive deficiencies, this is a big blow to the Thunder, who do not have a long list of players who can create their own offense. Kanter is their third-leading scorer, the focal point of their bench unit and an improved passer. This puts even more pressure on Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams to keep the offense afloat. In his absence, reserve bigs Jerami Grant, Joffrey Lauvergne and perhaps Nick Collison will likely battle for increased playing time.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Jokic suffers left hip strain
The Denver big man had an excellent game before having to exit
-
Westbrook roasts Barkley's fashion sense
OKC star had some fun after beating the Mavericks
-
Sanders says he's making a comeback
The ex-Bucks center says he's looking for a good fit and it shouldn't be too long
-
Wade, CP3, Melo among All-Star snubs
'The Process' will have to be patient
-
NBA announces All-Star Game reserves
Russell Westbrook is obviously an All-Star, and so is DeAndre Jordan
-
Bulls' Rondo fires back at Wade, Butler
What a mess this is
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre