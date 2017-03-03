Thunder's Russell Westbrook scores 40-plus points for third straight game

The Oklahoma City superstar is just ridiculous

Russell Westbrook could have become the first player in NBA history to record three straight 40-point triple-doubles against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he fell two rebounds and six assists short. He’ll have to settle for 45 points on 12-for-36 shooting, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. How disappointing.

In all seriousness, Westbrook will be disappointed. The Oklahoma City Thunder were on the wrong end of a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter, and they lost 114-109, ending a four-game winning streak. The Thunder went on an extremely late 8-0 run and had a chance to steal the game, but it was not enough. In the final frame, Westbrook had five points on 2-for-11 shooting, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

Big men Enes Kanter and Taj Gibson gave Oklahoma City a boost off the bench, but aside from Westbrook, the starting lineup was invisible offensively. The Thunder’s four other starters combined for 12 points, shooting 4-for-11. The bigger problem, though, was the other end of the floor -- the Blazers got high-percentage looks all night, scoring 54 points in the paint and shooting 49.4 percent overall. 

