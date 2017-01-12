Thunder's Russell Westbrook ties last year's mark with 18th triple-double
And he has 42 games to go
Not even halfway through the season, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook recorded his 18th triple-double in their 103-95 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Westbrook, who had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, has equaled his triple-double total from last year with 42 games to go.
Westbrook is on pace to become the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double, following Oscar Robertson, who did it in the 1961-62 season. When Westbrook recorded 18 last year, he tied Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in a season since Wilt Chamberlain collected 31 in the 1967-68 season. It can be argued that Westbrook's feat is more impressive than all the rest, though, since games back then had far more possessions -- and thus far more opportunities to compile points, rebounds and assists -- than they do today.
The Thunder are now 15-3 this season when Westbrook has a triple-double, and he has recorded 55 of them in his career.
The only bad news here: Westbrook has gone cold from deep. After shooting 15 for 27 from 3-point range against the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets last week, he shot 1 for 14 from beyond the arc against the Chicago Bulls and the Grizzlies this week. In the context of how he's leading the Thunder, though, this hardly seems to matter.
