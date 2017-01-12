Thunder's Russell Westbrook ties last year's mark with 18th triple-double

And he has 42 games to go

Not even halfway through the season, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook recorded his 18th triple-double in their 103-95 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Westbrook, who had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, has equaled his triple-double total from last year with 42 games to go.

Russell Westbrook excited
Russell Westbrook is psyched. USATSI

Westbrook is on pace to become the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double, following Oscar Robertson, who did it in the 1961-62 season. When Westbrook recorded 18 last year, he tied Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in a season since Wilt Chamberlain collected 31 in the 1967-68 season. It can be argued that Westbrook's feat is more impressive than all the rest, though, since games back then had far more possessions -- and thus far more opportunities to compile points, rebounds and assists -- than they do today.

The Thunder are now 15-3 this season when Westbrook has a triple-double, and he has recorded 55 of them in his career.

The only bad news here: Westbrook has gone cold from deep. After shooting 15 for 27 from 3-point range against the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets last week, he shot 1 for 14 from beyond the arc against the Chicago Bulls and the Grizzlies this week. In the context of how he's leading the Thunder, though, this hardly seems to matter.

